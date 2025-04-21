BREAKING: Jaguars Retain Versatile Offensive Tackle
Offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen has signed his tender as a restricted free agent, insider Aaron Wilson reported Monday afternoon.
Van Lanen, acquired in a trade with the Packers just before the 2022 season, got his first three starts for the Jaguars last season. He replaced Anton Harrison in the lineup at right tackle in the Week 14 win at Tennessee, then replaced Walker Little at left tackle in the Week 17 victory over Tennessee. Van Lanen also started for Little on the left side in the season finale, the overtime loss at Indianapolis.
Players like Van Lanen with three accrued seasons whose clubs have extended qualifying offers became restricted free agents when their contracts expire at the conclusion of the 2024 league year on March 12.
A player receives an accrued season after appearing in six-or-more regular-season games on a club's active, inactive, reserve/injured or reserve/physically-unable-to-perform lists. Van Lanen saw action in just one game as a 2021 rookie with the Packers but has seen plenty of action since coming to Jacksonville, especially on special teams, and finished 2024 with three accrued NFL seasons.
Unrestricted free agents such as guard Patrick Mekari, center Robert Hainsey and tackle Chuma Edoga have completed four-or-more accrued seasons.
In December, the Jaguars signed Little to a three-year, $45 million contract extension. But the regime that signed him, Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson, are no longer in Jacksonville. And whether new general manager James Gladstone and new head coach Liam Coen keep Little could factor into their plans for Van Lanen.
A 6-5, 312-pound tackle out of Wisconsin, Van Lanen entered the NFL as Green Bay’s sixth-round selection (214th overall) in the 2021 draft – 213 picks after Jacksonville selected Trevor Lawrence first overall.
Van Lanen, who grew up in the Green Bay area, spent most of his rookie year on the Packers’ practice squad. Jacksonville obtained him on Aug. 23, 2022, for a seventh-round selection in the 2023 draft.
