2025 NFL Draft: Is Jaguars' Walker Little A Trade Candidate?
In December, Walker Little signed a three-year, $45 million extension, a new contract that includes $26 million guaranteed. Surely, he’s the left tackle of the future for the Jacksonville Jaguars, right?
What if he’s not? Robert Mays and Derrik Klassen broached that fascinating topic on Wednesday’s edition of The Athletic Football Show, discussing the Jaguars’ long-term plans to deploy their offensive line in front of Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby.
“I'd be so curious at how they approach the offensive line over the next year or so,” Mays said. “That's why I'm fascinated. They could do anything.”
Remembering that the prior front office and coaching staff traded Cam Robinson and signed Little to that extension, suddenly the thought of Little as a potential trade candidate isn’t so surprising. And with regard to the offensive line, an interesting team just got even more interesting.
One of James Gladstone’s coveted draft picks came from Minnesota in the October trade for Robinson, who then signed with Houston following the season. The Vikings were desperate for help after Christian Darrisaw sustained a season-ending injury.
When Robinson left, Little moved into the lineup at left tackle and played nearly every snap for seven straight games until a Week 16 ankle injury at Las Vegas ended his season.
One of four cornerstone players the Jaguars took at the top of the 2021 draft, Little (45th overall) followed Lawrence (No. 1), Etienne (No. 25) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (No. 33). But with a new general manager and coaching staff, he might now be a cornerstone player for another team.
“So, are they a team where they could maybe be a surprise option to draft a tackle in the second round, and then Walker Little immediately becomes somebody who is available via trade?” Mays said. “There's just so many aspects with their offensive front and their defensive front.”
And now that the Tennessee Titans have canceled their private workout with Shedeur Sanders, a sign some interpret as guaranteeing they’ll draft Cam Ward No. 1 overall, would the Jaguars be a surprise option to draft a tackle in the first round?
If the Jaguars aren’t in love with Mason Graham, and assuming Ward, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are off the board by the time Jacksonville is on the clock, all eyes will be on New England. Jacksonville figures to have its choice of at least one top tackle, either Will Campbell or Armand Membou.
Take a quick second and make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Take one more second and let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.