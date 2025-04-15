2025 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top-10 Interior Defensive Linemen
The 2025 NFL draft is just over one week away. Teams have begun finalizing their draft boards and completing their Top 30 visits ahead of the April 24 selection process.
One of those teams is the Jacksonville Jaguars, bestowers of the No. 5 choice in next week's first round, albeit no "30" visits as much of the team's draft process has been kept under wraps.
This year, the draft bolsters a deep group of interior defensive lineman that many have called one of the best in recent cycles. There are all sorts of unique talents and play styles among this group and anyone of them could be impact starters at the next level. With that in mind, let's dive into the 10 best iDL of the class.
No. 1: Mason Graham, Michigan Wolverines
Grade valuation: Top 10
Graham has been a consensus top prospect since August and deservingly so. You won't find many players with his workshed frame, power, quickness, explosiveness, and discipline. This is one of the best pure run defenders and a high-ceiling pass rusher who could garner eight to 12 sacks per season for an NFL defense.
In other words, draft Graham and prosper defensively.
No. 2: Kenneth Grant, Michigan Wolverines
Grade valuation: 1st round
Michigan bolstering the two best defensive tackles in the draft showcases just how terrific the 2023 and 2024 Wolverines defense was. This is a massive human being who will bully the middle of the trenches and devour interior linemen from the 0/1-technique with his awesome frame, length, outstanding power at the point of attack, and an impressive pass rush ceiling.
No. 3: Walter Nolen, Ole Miss Rebels
Grade valuation: Late 1st-Early 2nd round
Some have argued for Nolen to be the top player at his position this offseason. However, this is a player with a raw skill set that is still growing within his technique as a run defender and pass rusher. Nolen is a scheme-diverse talent that can play in a defensive fron,t and early on, he will likely be a gap penetrator who can slant or attack blockers vertically to create disruption in the pocket.
No. 4: Derrick Harmon, Oregon Ducks
Grade valuation: Late 1st-Early 2nd round
Harmon could be the second defensive lineman off the board or the fifth, and there are a varying range of opinions of where he lands in the first round. The former Michigan State transfer provides ample quickness of the line of scrimmage to not only close the gap in the run game but offers a pass rush skill set to win at the point of attack and pressure the passer.
No. 5: Darius Alexander, Toledo Rockets
Grade valuation: 2nd round
Despite being an older prospect, Alexander has many fans in the draft community and within the league. He was one of the major standouts from the Senior Bowl with his rocked-up frame, size, and pinball action-like play-style similar to Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske. Alexander is a better prospect than Fiske coming out, providing an impressive rushing skill set and near-elite run defending ceiling, illustrating room for growth despite his age.
No. 6: Alfred Collins, Texas Longhorns
Grade valuation: 2nd round
If you love run defense, you will love Collins's game. His size, length and overall frame are quite similar to that of Derrick Brown, but he doesn't have the high-end skill set that made him the No. 8 selection in the 2020 draft. Collins projects as a potential quality starting nose tackle with elite play strength, gap integrity, and penetration skills to overwhelm opposing interior blockers.
No. 7: Tyleik Williams, Ohio State Buckeyes
Grade valuation: 2nd round
Winning franchises looking to find a new interior defensive lineman to develop should look at taking Williams on Day 2. He plays with outstanding quickness and penetration ability for his size, stacking and discarding blocks consistently with a nice variety of rush moves in the run game. Williams must improve his overall consistency in all facets, including his pad level and block recognition.
No. 8: T.J. Sanders, South Carolina Gamecocks
Grade valuation: Late 2nd round
Teams looking for an interior rusher that can get after the quarterback will like Sanders. He's a disruptive player with ample explosiveness and quickness at the line of scrimmage who can utilize consistently active and violent hands to penetrate the backfield. He'll need to improve his pad level to begin his approach in reaching his ceiling, but provides an early impact skill set to be a starter during his rookie deal.
No. 9: Shemar Turner, Texas A&M Aggies
Grade valuation: Late 2nd round
Turner is a raw talent with a lot of the traits teams look for in their modern day interior defensive linemen: power, explosiveness, suddenness, size, and a hot-running motor that displays a non-stop attitude of disruption. While he is a Day 1 run defender, he must play with better discipline, control after the whistle, and technique in all facets.
No. 10: Joshua Farmer, Florida State Seminoles
Grade valuation: Early 3rd round
Farmer is another one of those pinball machine linemen that features great balance to penetrate double teams. His size, length, twitchiness, above-average play strength, and motor make him an intriguing early contributing 3-technique who must improve his hands at the next level to become a viable starter early in his professional career.
Honorable Mentions: Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee Volunteers; Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon Ducks; Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech Hokies
