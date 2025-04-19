2025 NFL Draft: Ranking Top-10 Interior Offensive Line Prospects
The interior of an offensive line is the bread and butter of the offensive trenches. While the positional value isn't as elite as a quality quarterback, pass rusher, or an offensive tackle, centers and guards are quite valuable in their own right. Without interior protection, the interior defensive side can run rampant- it's a fine example of how football is the ultimate team sport.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a team that could dabble at adding another interior lineman to strengthen their depth and invite competition. This year offers a solid group of offensive linemen who could have immediate contributions at the next level. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 best interior offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Note: Each interior offensive lineman will be designated by a specific position ("C" for center, "G" for guard).
No. 1: Will Campbell, LSU Tigers (G)
Grade valuation: 1st round
For some, Campbell is a tackle to start in the league and he could very well be a viable starter at left tackle despite having average arm length. Either way, he is one of the best offensive lineman in the entire 2025 draft class.
Campbell is one of the more accomplished linemen in this year's class, having been a starter since his true freshman season. His functional athleticism, physical profile, lateral mobility, and physicality in the trenches make him a Day One starter at left tackle or guard in any blocking scheme. The former All-American boasts a higher ceiling at guard.
No. 2: Tyler Booker, Alabama Crimson Tide (G)
Grade valuation: Late 1st-Early 2nd round
Booker's limited athleticism makes him a blocking scheme-specific guard but he has enough lateral mobility to project in a zone scheme. This is a large, wide human with long arms and great proportional power at the point of attack while generating continuous movement at the line of scrimmage. This is a destroy-of-worlds-type of lineman who has a "no holds barred" attitude, a fitting touch to this weekend's Wrestlemania 41.
No. 3: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State Buckeyes (G)
Grade valuation: 2nd round
Jackson is a unique prospect as he filled in for Josh Simmons at left tackle for the remainder of the season last year, and did a great job while unveiling a possible ceiling as a starting left tackle in the NFL. However, his projection is better at guard where he can battle in close quarters or climb the second level to seal off backside defenders while holding his own against the best pass rushers and defensive linemen college football had to offer. Jackson best projects in a blocking scheme at left tackle or guard.
No. 4: Greg Zabel, North Dakota State Bison (C)
Grade valuation: 2nd round
The first center to make an appearance was a left tackle for the Bison last season during their national championship season. Zabel showcased at the Senior Bowl in January why he best projects at center with a smaller frame and a lack of dynamic athleticism for the position. His competitiveness, versatility, physicality, technique and adequate lateral skills make him a potential quality starter in the middle of the offensive line.
No. 5: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona Wildcats (G)
Grade valuation: 2nd round
Savaiinaea displays some stiffness in the lower-half that may keep him from being a scheme-diverse guard at the next level. However, teams that want to run the ball would likely want him as a lead blocker on pulls and climbs to the second level that allow him to get in space and play with power and physicality. Savaiinaea projects best as a potential starter at left or right guard in gap schemes.
No. 6: Tate Ratledge, Georgia Bulldogs (G)
Grade valuation: 2nd round
There are plenty of fans of Ratledge in the draft community. He gets after it in all facets, showing great leg drive and generating movement at the line of scrimmage. When Ratledge gets his grips on opposing defensive linemen, he can steer them away from the play and create monster holes. He looks to be a fit in any blocking scheme he gets drafted to in the NFL.
No. 7: Wyatt Milum, West Virginia Mountaineers
Grade valuation: 3rd round
The Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year makes his appearance. While he was a successful accolade stacker at left tackle, Milum's short arms and average functional athleticism best project him as a guard in the NFL. He's a physical lineman who is quick out of his stance and explodes onto opposing defenders with aggression while showing a finishers mindset beyond the whistle.
No. 8: Miles Frazier, LSU Tigers (G/C)
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Frazier turned into a quality starter for the Tigers in recent seasons since transferring from Florida International. He has experience playing all five spots across the offensive line and it helps having sufficient movement skills and enough quickness to maintain some discipline in pass protection and as a run blocker. Teams will be attracted to Frazier's skill set as a potential starting guard or center in the NFL with capabilities of spot starting at either tackle spot.
No. 9: Jared Wilson, Georgia Bulldogs (C)
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Wilson is a bit of a project with only one year of starting experience coming last season along with 21 appearances across his four seasons with the Bulldogs. He does offer an ample athletic skill set that allows him to flash mirroring ability in pass protection along with the processing skills to help pick up targets in stunt/twist games. Wilson needs to add more power in his frame to be a better run blocker at the point of attack, best projecting as a potential starting zone center at the next level.
No. 10: Dylan Fairchild, Georgia Bulldogs (G)
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Fairchild offers a little more experience than Wilson does, but he is similar in plenty of ways in what the two are both good and bad at ahead of their transition to the next level. Fairchild plays with a more physical demeanor and his wrestling background provides latching ability to twist and turn defenders away from the play. Those types of backgrounds can be useful at the next level, especially when playing in zone blocking systems in the NFL.
Honorable Mentions: Drew Kendall, C, Boston College Eagles; Caleb Rogers, G/C, Texas Tech Red Raiders; Seth McLaughlin, C, Ohio State Buckeyes
