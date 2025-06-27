Jaguars' Safety Position Will See Intense Competition Come Training Camp
Travis Hunter might have the spotlight in the Jacksonville secondary, but the most intriguing battle on that side of the ball will be at safety. When rookies and veterans finally sit under one roof at the Miller Electric Center on July 22, the competition begins.
“Safety is going to be a Savage battle,” said WJXT Jaguars insider Jamal St. Cyr Thursday on 1010 XL radio. “I mean, look at the guys that they have on the roster at safety.”
Eric Murray seems like a lock as the starting strong safety, while Savage should open camp next to him with a hold on the free safety role. Murray, a 10th-year veteran, signed with the Jaguars in March.
And while Savage joined the team last year, signed by the prior regime, he’s set to a fit with the defensive scheme of Anthony Campanile.
There is also the addition of rookie safety Caleb Ransaw, who the Jaguars selected in the third-round of April's draft.
“Our coaches did such a good job articulating the vision for his usage, opened my eyes to a lot of elements that he possesses,” said general manager James Gladstone after drafting Ransaw in the third round (88th overall) on April 25. “One of the things that really jumps out more than anything is the versatility. As we look at that defensive back room, obviously the capacity to play corner, play safety, he showcased the post work at the All-Star circuit that really jumped out.”
Rayuan Lane jumped out, too. The team’s sixth-round selection (200th overall) out of Navy, Lane has two factors pulling in his favor entering camp. First, he was selected by the new regime as part of Campanile’s vision (like Ransaw). Second, he’s a special teams maven.
And the most important tiebreaking voice during final roster reductions in the National Football League every August is the special teams coordinator. Heath Farwell’s preseason evaluation of the Jaguars’ safeties with regard to their ability to help the team in the kicking game will shape their final decisions.
Antonio Johnson, Andrew Wingard and Daniel Thomas figure to earn time in those final discussions.
“Wingard, he’s the mainstay,” St. Cyr said. “This guy is always on the roster, always seems to be competing for snaps, playing a role on the defense. Somehow, some way, he's going to be in the conversation late. And Antonio Johnson is a guy who's flashed at times. I think the ceiling's there but he still needs to work on some stuff. But at the very floor, he was a guy who was earning reps on special teams.
“Daniel Thomas, another special teams stalwart in Jacksonville, has to be in the conversation. Then you still throw in Savage. … There's going to be a tough cut there if they don't make a move or make a trade somewhere along the line at safety when it's all said and done.”
