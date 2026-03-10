​​Trade grades: Michael Pittman Jr. | Rashan Gary | Minkah Fitzpatrick | Maxx Crosby | Zaire Franklin | Garrett Bradbury | DJ Moore | David Montgomery | Tytus Howard

Once again this week, rumors popped up suggesting the Jaguars could trade star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. SNY TV’s Connor Hughes reported Monday that Jacksonville is entertaining offers for the LSU product and that their stance on trading Thomas has changed.

On Tuesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter denied those reports, saying that he has gotten “every indication” that the Jaguars have no interested in dealing Thomas to another team.

Despite speculation, the Jaguars have not been interested in trading Brian Thomas Jr. pic.twitter.com/KpLefPAfae — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2026

Since Thomas endured a sophomore slump this season under new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, there have been rumors that Jacksonville could look to offload him during the offseason. Here’s a look at what the Jaguars have said about those reports and why it would be a huge mistake.

What the Jaguars have said about Brian Thomas Jr.

Prior to the midseason trade deadline, after Thomas Jr. got off to a rough start in 2025, Coen said, “We have no plans to move Brian Thomas. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

After the season, the Jaguars brass reiterated their interest in keeping Thomas. “When you're part of a team that wins, typically that wealth is shared, so it's never truly going to be about one player,” Coen said in January. “... I continue to pour into every single one of these guys as will [receivers coach] Edgar Bennett and as will Grant [offensive coordinator Grant Udinski] and as will our entire staff, continue to pour into guys to try to get the most out of them to help our team win as many games as humanly possible, and B.T. will 100% be a part of that.”

The Jaguars felt they saw improvement from the second-year wideout over the course of the year, particularly after the Jakobi Meyers trade—which opened up the whole offense. “With Jakobi's arrival, it certainly allowed B.T. to continue to level up in areas that fit within the system itself that were fit for his skill set, and allowed him to be the best version of himself down that back stretch of the season,” general manager James Gladstone said.

Why the Jaguars should not trade Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas saw his numbers regress this past season. As a rookie in 2024, Thomas finished third in the league in receiving yards—only trailing Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson—after catching 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. In a year with plenty of hype surrounding first-round receivers from Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers to Xavier Worthy, Thomas was the best receiver of the group as a rookie. In 2025 though, Thomas finished the season with 48 receptions for 707 yards and two touchdowns while dropping 10 passes in 14 games.

Thomas didn’t have a smooth adjustment to Coen’s system, but that doesn’t mean the Jaguars should give up on him after one year, especially after his prolific rookie campaign. Sure, there are concerns about his hands and willingness to play through contact, but those aren’t unresolvable issues and don’t outweigh all the pros in his game.

After all, it’s not easy to find a receiver of Thomas’s caliber and with his physical gifts. A receiver that can take a short or intermediate pass over 80 yards to the house. A receiver with 4.33 speed that reaches over 22 miles per hour on a touchdown catch and run. When Thomas gets the ball in space, he’s one of the most explosive weapons in the game. There are plenty of good receivers in the NFL, but only a select group have Thomas’s elite athletic ability.

Rookie Brian Thomas jr 85 yard touchdown!! pic.twitter.com/SxjaDvEamq — Fitz (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 6, 2024

It seems more wise to bet on a play-caller as good as Coen being able to adapt to Thomas than the Jaguars landing another player with higher upside than him. It’s not unreasonable to believe the 23-year-old could take steps forward with more time in Coen’s offense. After all, there’s a reason it took until later in the season for Trevor Lawrence to catch on fire.

On top of all this, keeping Thomas is a high-upside, low-risk move for the Jaguars. Thomas is still on his rookie deal and Jacksonville could have him under contract for three more seasons. At best, he emerges as one of the top receivers in the league. Even if he doesn’t, it’s not as if he interferes with the Jaguars offense. Jacksonville was one of the best offenses in the NFL after it acquired Jakobi Meyers. With Meyers, Thomas and an ascending Parker Washington, the Jaguars have one of the better receiving cores in the league.

If the Jaguars were to trade Thomas, they risk lowering their ceiling offensively and allowing another team to capitalize on Thomas’s abilities. Jacksonville has indicated it will play Travis Hunter at cornerback more next season, meaning Thomas is not just a player with tons of potential, but an important piece for the roster.

If worst comes to worst and after the next season or two Thomas doesn’t pan out, the Jaguars will still have the chance to trade him and get a return back for him. Star wideouts aren’t everywhere though, and the Jaguars would be wise to maximize what they have with Thomas still on his rookie deal.

