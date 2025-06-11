Jaguars' Jourdan Lewis Shares High Praise Towards Brian Thomas Jr.
Veteran experience in a young locker room like the Jacksonville Jaguars is pertinent to team success. It allows your inexperienced players- the ones that have only played a couple of years in the NFL- to learn and grow into what the team is hoping they become.
This offseason, the Jaguars are hoping veteran cornerback and long-time Dallas Cowboy Jourdan Lewis can be that veteran for their secondary that now features Jarrian Jones and Travis Hunter. Turning 30 years old in August, Lewis is expected to play a pivotal role in Jacksonville's defensive back room as one of the oldest players on this side of the ball.
Lewis talked to the Jaguars local media on Tuesday, sharing his insight of advice to Jones, alongside and against Hunter in practice, and his role on the defense as a leader of the unit. However, throughout offseason training activities and the first day of mandatory minicamp, he has already had his fair share of battles with No. 1 wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who enters his second season with the arrow pointing upward.
When asked about Thomas, Lewis called him 'smooth' and someone who gets out of his breaks quickly at the top of route stems.
"He's smooth. He's a very smooth man for his size," Lewis said. "He gets in and out of his breaks really quickly."
Lewis has had the pleasure of defending against the very vest during his eight years with the Cowboys from A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and CeeDee Lamb in practice. Monday, he called Thomas one of the top wideouts he has ever covered and that he is only getting better.
"I think he is one of the top guys that I've ever guarded, honestly," Lewis said. "I feel like he can get better. He's a very young guy, and I feel like the sky is the limit for him.”
Lewis has been playing in the NFL for what will be his ninth season in the league. Of all the playmakers he has competed against and with over the years, Thomas being among one the best he's faced isn't something to move aside. It goes to show just how talented of a player the former LSU Tiger is for his size and the things he can do with it.
