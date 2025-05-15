3 Games That Stand Out on Jaguars Schedule
The Jacksonville Jaguars will know when they'll play their 2025 regular season opponents after the NFL unveiled the schedules for all 32 franchises Wednesday evening. The league has been able to turn this into an event that can even supersede an NBA playoff game, but it's the intrigue that is offered the most during this time.
The Jaguars will play a relatively solid schedule that opens at home against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 followed by a litany of matchups against some of the leagues best quarterbacks for consecutive weeks. There are plenty of games that stand out within the first seven weeks of the season ahead of the Week 8 bye.
With that in mind, let's look at the three games that standout the most for the Jaguars with their 2025 schedule.
Week 5 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night Football, ESPN/ABC)
Jacksonville will, again, face plenty of tough quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, and Brock Purdy before taking on the kings of the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs will be a terrific measuring straw for how and what the Jaguars are capable of this season.
Taking on Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo, and Patrick Mahomes will be a challenge in itself. On a positive note, this game will be played at home in front of a likely rowdy crowd of Jaguars fans. Liam Coen's offense versus Spagnuolo's complex defense will be the matchup to watch in this bout.
Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams in London (NFL Network)
This will be yet another great measuring stick for Jacksonville as they will take on the NFC-contending Rams in their "second" home of London, England. Los Angeles is a young, yet incredibly talented team that has veteran leadership at quarterback and head coach. Plus, this is a revenge game of sorts for Coen, who will be playing against his former team and coach Sean McVay.
The Rams will be an end of a seven-week stretch of opponents that will tests just how good the Jaguars are ahead of the bye week.
Week 16 at Denver Broncos (FOX)
Call me crazy, but this could be a late post-season preview. The Broncos are about as rock solid of a team as you will find in the NFL with very few true weaknesses. If the Jaguars are in playoff contention at this point, a road trip in the Mile High City could pose some challenges, especpcially against a great defense.
This game could decide the wild card order or help either team in their division and conference. Yet, it's a game fans should get excited about as the season gets deeper into the fall and winter months.
