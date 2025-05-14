BREAKING: Jaguars to Open Season vs. Panthers
Wednesday is the day the NFL unveils the regular season schedule for all 32 franchises. Throughout the day, many matchups with be announced ahead of the release at 8 PM eastern. So far, one game has been revealed for the Jacksonville Jaguars and it is an important one.
According to reports by FOX Sports Insider Jordan Schultz and WFNZ's Travis Hancock, the Jaguars will open Week 1 of the regular season at home against the Carolina Panthers. No time or broadcaster has been announced at this time.
This matchup offers a lot of intrigue due to coaching changes, player matchups, and the start of the new regime for the Jaguars. The Panthers will offer plenty of headlines heading into their Week 1 matchup as well.
For Jacksonville, it's the debut game for new head coach Liam Coen who will be taking on his predecessor from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina head coach Dave Canales. Fans will be getting a first look at what the Jaguars offense is capable of against a Panthers defense that made improvements along the defensive front following their historically worst-defense in 2024.
For the Panthers, quarterback Bryce Young will look to keep the momentum going from his strong finish in 2024 following a five-touchdown performance in a Week 18 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons. Young will have a new weapon in first-round pick and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who may have some battles with Jaguars first-round pick Travis Hunter or cornerback Tyson Campbell.
Both the Jaguars and Panthers made improvements to their offensive line and defensive line respectively, giving a both squads a first look at how they perform to start the year. Pro Bowlers Brian Thomas Jr. and Jaycee Horn will also go toe-to-toe on the perimeter.
Two brothers will face each other in running backs Travis and Trevor Etienne. Travis enters the final year of his rookie contract with Jacksonville while brother, Trevor, will make his NFL debut as a fourth-round selection.
Finally, the quarterback matchup: Young vs. Trevor Lawrence. Both quarterbacks will have plenty to prove this season and have different paths from last season to this point. Lawrence is looking to put up career numbers under Coen while Young looks to establish himself as the Panthers franchise passer once and for all.
The remainder of the Jaguars schedule will be revealed at 8 PM ET on NFL Network and ESPN2.
