Why the Jaguars Are Finally Earning the NFL's Respect
The Jacksonville Jaguars earned one of the biggest regular-season wins in recent franchise history on Monday Night Football, taking the Kansas City Chiefs down 31-28 in a Week 5 thriller.
The win not only improved the Jaguars to 4-1 for just the fifth time in franchise history, but it also gave them a signature win in the first year of the Liam Coen era against one of the best franchises in all of football.
Jaguars players and Liam Coen spoke about the respect the franchise earned in their win over the Chiefs. View their comments below.
“Yeah, I think just obviously having an opportunity to play on primetime is definitely something that you want more of as an organization, as a team, you want to be able to play in those moments and have those stages to perform," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday.
"We're really not as concerned about the rest of the league in terms of how they view us or—we obviously want respect but that’s ours to take and we want to have pride in what you do as a team, as an individual, as a coach, as a player, as a staff member, you want to have pride in what you do and ultimately, I think when you go out and win those type of games you can have pride in how you walk and how you talk and how you parent and how you father and how you do everything. You have pride in what you're doing. I think our players right now have confidence. There's still a lot to clean up, but there's a lot of confidence in this building right now.”
“Pretty much that we’re willing to fight to the end. I think the game didn't start out the way we wanted it to, but it ended up in our favor. That just comes through perseverance and just playing the next play. So, I think that's the biggest message it sends," safety Eric Murray said on Tuesday.
