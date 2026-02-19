Another Sign of Trevor Lawrence's Ascension Has Been Made Clear

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had the best season of his career last season. Lawrence was the best player for the Jaguars last season and was a huge reason why the Jaguars had the great season that they had. The Jaguars went on to win the AFC South and a total of 13 games last season. Lawrence was at the forefront of everything that the Jaguars did last season, and you saw the growth of Lawrence and finally saw the best Lawrence has been.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had a lot to do with Lawrence's great season last year. Coen came to Jacksonville to make this team better, and Lawrence was one of the major reasons why he took the head coaching job for the Jaguars. Coen and Lawrence wanted to make sure they did their best to make sure they got the best out of each other in the first season together. It all started on the day Coen got hired. Lawrence knew his new head coach was a good one and believed in him.

Trevor Lawrence. | Jacksonville Jaguars/Kam Nedd

Lawrence had his best showing in a season since coming into the league, and the questions of moving on from Lawrence all got shut down. There was a lot of noise about Lawrence's time in Jacksonville, but with the help of Coen, all that is now a thing of the past. Lawrence was at his best last season, and that was a huge reason the Jaguars were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL last season.

Lawrence did not finish the season as he would have liked, but he knows next season, this team will be better and back for more. Lawrence was a candidate for NFL MVP. Lawrence will be a contender for that award next season, but he wants his team to be a contender for a Super Bowl. Lawrence and the Jaguars are now at the top of their division, and now we will see what they do next season.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF ranked the best players of the 2025 season and here is where they ranked Lawrence on their list.

72. QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

After a slow start to his first season with new head coach Liam Coen, Lawrence came into his own down the stretch. He finished the campaign ranked seventh among quarterbacks in PFF overall grade (83.7) — and with the first 80.0-plus mark of his career. Most notably, his 92.6 PFF overall grade from Week 13 through the Super Bowl ranked first at the position.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass before the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

