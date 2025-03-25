Jaguars Near Rock Bottom In Latest Power Rankings
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some climbing to do.
In a power ranking released by ESPN reflecting the state of the NFL following free agency, the Jaguars are ranked all the way down at No. 28.
There are only four teams sitting behind the Jaguars: the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and the New York Giants.
This puts the Jaguars firmly at third in the AFC South with the Houston Texans ranking at No. 13 and the Indianapolis Colts ranking at No. 23.
In terms of teams with first-year head coaches, the Jaguars are behind every team in the group -- solidifed by being just one spot behind the New York Jets.
It is tough to argue with any power ranking that has the Jaguars near the bottom. There is a lot of excitement in Jacksonville thanks to the hiring of head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, but the Jaguars still need to prove it on the field this fall.
For one, the Jaguars went 4-13 last season and moved on from some big names in Christian Kirk and Evan Engram. And while they smartly chose not to overspend on any singular player in free agency, making non-sexy signings does not do a team any good when it comes to the art of power rankings.
There is also likely a layer of doubt surrounding the Jaguars because of how much sheer youth is at the top of the franchise and coaching staff. The Jaguars see this as a positive edge, but it is still a trait that is not an easy sell on every person.
"Hunger. Want to. Guys that are trying to prove it. Guys that want to continue to ascend throughout the profession. I think that we have plenty of experience to get this thing done. I believe in the staff that we built," Coen said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"I’ve got Sean McVay, I've got Kevin O'Connell, I've got a lot of guys that we can go and call in times of crisis that are going to be more than welcome to some of those conversations. Then, you've got experience throughout the staff and we do have experience. We have a lot of guys that have been in the trenches in some really productive organizations. There's not one coach that we hired that didn't have another opportunity.”
