Jaguars Will Have One of the Top Free Agents in 2026
Between injuries, questionable coaching decisions, and subpar performances, the Jacksonville Jaguars had many things go wrong this past season. Jacksonville entered last season under the belief they had arguably the best roster in franchise history, before finishing the season 4-13.
The Jaguars have a new general manager in James Gladstone. He decided not to retain any of the team's players who entered free agency this offseason. He could make the same decision next offseason as Jacksonville looks to rid itself of the previous regime's mistakes.
However, while the Jaguars were the only team in the National Football League not to retain a single free agent this offseason, it is relatively understandable how they came to that conclusion. Next offseason could be slightly different depending on how the upcoming regular season goes.
The Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 players in the National Football League set to become free agents next offseason. Unsurprisingly, the Jaguars had only one player on the list, as PFN ranked running back Travis Etienne as the 59th-best free agent available next offseason.
Etienne could be on his way out to better opportunities in a league that has gradually devalued the running back position over the past few seasons. The Jaguars will likely decide against paying Etienne what he wants and finding another back to replace him.
"Travis Etienne picked up 5.1 yards per carry (2.02 before contact) as a rookie, but in the two seasons since, he's been held to 3.8 since (1.03 before contact). He was not one of the 90 players last season to have a run gain more than 22 yards in 2024 -- it was a nightmare season, but we are still talking about a high pedigree option that is averaging 2.7 catches per game for his career and that'll draw interest," PFN said.
Etienne is undoubtedly talented, but it is probably in his and the Jaguars' best interest to move on. While the Jaguars could offer Etienne the kind of contract he would be willing to accept, that seems to be unlikely at this point.
However, a productive season could change how the Jaguars value Etienne next season, he is likely on his way out.
