BREAKING: Jaguars Offseason Dates Announced
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their offseason dates set.
According to the NFL, the first day of the Jaguars' offseason program can officially start on April 8.
"Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only," the NFL said in a release detailing the schedule.
As for the next phase of the offseason, "phase two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted."
Since the Jaguars have a new head coach in Liam Coen, they can also hold a voluntary minicamp. The Jaguars will be doing so from April 21-23.
"New head coaches are entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp," the NFL said.
"Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 24-26), but no earlier than week three of the club’s offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, five clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps."
Following voluntary minicamp, the Jaguars will be able to head into phase three of the offseason. The Jaguars will hold their phase three workouts on May 19, May 21-22, May 27, May 29-30, and June 2-5.
"Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted," the NFL said.
Finally, the Jaguars will hold their mandatory minicamp from June 10 through June 12.
"Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program."
