Can Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Win an MVP Under Liam Coen?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put together one of the best offseasons out of all the teams in the National Football League. The Jaguars have had a lot of turnover this offseason but it has put the franchise in the best position to be successful and get back to winning a lot of games.
The Jaguars now have a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager in James Gladstone, who have put together on good roster, full of players that will buy into the culture they are trying to build in Jacksonville. And they also brought in players that they think will make the team better and will help them win games next season.
As we get closer to the 2025 season, the Jaguars will be a team that many people will be talking about. They have a good team with coaches and front office personnel who just feel like they are here to win.
With that being said, it creates pressure on one key player for the Jaguars, and that is quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has not been the quarterback that many expected him to be coming out of college.
But he is still young and has never had a head coach with the offensive mind like Coen does. Lawrence is under pressure because if he does not improve, it may be time to start thinking about whether it is time to move on from Lawrence.
But having Coen as his head coach can lead Lawrence to take the next step to enter the conversation of being a top quarterback in the National Football League. And if that is the case, can Lawrence win an MVP under Coen? Lawrence can win and MVP under Coen if they mesh well and continue to improve their team.
Lawrence has been waiting for a coach like Coen and now that he has one, he can do great things in Jacksonville. It is going to be interesting to see if it takes time for the Lawrence to get comfortable with one another early in the season, or if they will get off to a fast and hot start. Time is ticking for Lawrence in Jacksonville, but he can stop that by having a great year in 2025.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and more, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.