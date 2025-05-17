October Set to Be Big Moment For Jaguars' Stadium
The Jaguars’ 2027 home will be decided soon, but not quite yet.
The signature call in the playbook of the Super Bowl champion Eagles, also known as the Tush Push, will be on the table the next time owners meet, but fans will have to wait to know the Jaguars’ recommendation on where they’ll play home games on the ’27 schedule while EverBank Stadium is completing a $1.4 billion renovation.
Two other NFL measures, whether to seed playoff teams on winning percentage rather than division finish, and a resolution on allocating players for flag football at the 2028 Olympics, are also priorities for the league next week. The meeting is Tuesday and Wednesday at the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Minneapolis.
“The 2027 location proposals are still under review by the Jaguars and NFL staff,” the team said in a statement. “Once this review is completed, the recommendation will be considered by the appropriate NFL ownership committees, and if approved, brought forward to a vote of all NFL owners.
“It is our expectation that the matter will be considered at the NFL Owners’ Meeting in October. The vote requires 75 percent NFL ownership approval to pass.”
Last month, officials in Orange County in incentives that put Orlando firmly in the lead. The incentives are contingent on the Jaguars playing at least eight games at Camping World Stadium in 2027. And if the Jaguars win that season, Orlando would win, too. That’s because $10 million of the approval is guaranteed while an additional $500,000 would be awarded for each playoff game the team potentially hosts.
Camping World Stadium is the current home of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games. As a result, the facility is considered more prepared to host NFL games than Gainesville’s Ben Hill-Griffith Stadium, home of the Florida Gators.
In 2027, the Jaguars are scheduled as the designated home team for 10 dates (one preseason and nine regular-season contests). One of the regular-season games would be in London. Two of the most attractive games on the team’s 2027 home schedule are the Buffalo Bills and their quarterback, 2024 MVP Josh Allen, and the former employer of Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan, who was instrumental in , believes each Jaguars home game would generate at least $20 million for the Orlando economy. Hogan also estimates the full 2027 season will attract more than 150,000 visitors.
