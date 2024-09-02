5 Bold Jaguars Predictions For the 2024 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking into game week, which means it is the last chance to plant the flags for 2024 predictions.
With the Jaguars set to kick off their 2024 campaign against the Miami Dolphins this week, we offer five bold predictions for how we think the 2024 season will playout.
Trevor Lawrence has a career year, hits 30 touchdown passes
Trevor Lawrence has been one of the most productive young quarterbacks in football in the first three seasons of his career.
Still, a disastrous rookie year under Urban Meyer and an injury-riddled third year have skewed the national perception some on the former No. 1 pick. And to their point, Lawrence is entering 2024 without a 30-touchdown season uner his belt.
He has averaged 23 touchdown passes in two seasons under Doug Pederson, and this seems like the bigger stat you could see him elevate his game in in 2024.
Why is there optimism Lawrence can hit the numbers? Lawrence had arguably the best training camp of his career and he made it through two preseason games with three touchdown passes in four drives.
Lawrence also now has a legitimate field stretcher in Brian Thomas Jr., the first of his career. This could open up the passing game for one of the NFL's highest-graded deep passers.
Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker Combine For 30 sacks
Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker were among the NFL's best pass-rush duos a year ago, combining for 27.5 sacks and arguably being the two brightest spots on the defense.
There is no reason to think that can't happen again in 2024, with Hines-Allen chasing the franchise sack record and Walker transitioning to a scheme that very well could fit his skill-set better than any other defense he has played in as a Jaguar.
Now, perhaps the addition of Arik Armstead could eat into their sacks, along with other pass-rushers like Roy Robertson-Harris, Yasir Abdullah, and Maason Smith. The Jaguars could rotate their front-line defenders more than they have in years as well.
But Hines-Allen has consistently put up pressure production with the best in the NFL, and Walker could turn a corner in a big way under Ryan Nielsen.
Brian Thomas Jr. ranks 4th in targets, 2nd in touchdown catches
The Jaguars could have a potential star on their hands in rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, who was the talk of camp and the preseason over the final few weeks. After a slow start to camp, Thomas exploded onto the scene with a highlight-reel catch in the first preseason game against the Chiefs and he hasn't slown down since.
With that said, Thomas. will also be competing for targets with two players who have an almost telepathic on-field relationship with Trevor Lawrence in Evan Engram and Christian Kirk. The Jaguars also signed veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis, whose experience could earn him early targets over the rookie.
Thomas has the athletic ability to be one of the Jaguars' best play-makers even without being the No. 1 focal point in the offense, however.
Which Jaguars will earn Pro Bowl nods
I think you see four Jaguars earn legitimate Pro Bowl nods in 2024. For some teams that may not be a bodacious claim, but the Jaguars have not been well-represented outside of a few names over the past two seasons. Here are the four:
Tyson Campbell: If there is one player on the Jaguars' defense who has taken to the new defense like a fish to water, it is Tyson Campbell. He looked terrific in the preseason finale and could be in for a career year.
Josh Hines-Allen: One of the NFL's most dominant defenders a year ago, Josh Hines-Allen could be in for just as big of a year after the Jaguars added help in terms of pass-rushers and scheme changes.
Andre Cisco: A true ballhawk at safety, few defensive backs have the interception ceiling that Andre Cisco has. He could add up other numbers, too, in a Ryan Nielsen scheme that helped Jessie Bates III shine last year.
Travis Etienne Jr: One of the most dynamic running backs in the AFC, even a marginally more efficient running game would make Travis Etienne one of the league's most productive running backs by a good amount.
Final record is ...
This is the toughest call each year. After the Jaguars went 9-8 in each of the past two years, I think they earn a playoff spot at 10-7 thanks to a strong play from Lawrence and a steadied ship on offense thanks to head coach Doug Pederson.
The Jaguars may go 2-2 over the first four games, but they have a favorable schedule in terms of strength of quarterbacks moving forward.
