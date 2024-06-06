5 Jaguars Who Boosted Their Stock During OTAs
With next week's Jacksonville Jaguars minicamp set to consist of mostly first- and second-year players, this week's final OTA practice was our last chance to see the Jaguars' entire 90-man roster together before training camp begins.
So, which Jaguars made the biggest statements over the last several weeks and entering the summer? We break it down below.
Parker Washington
If there is one player who seemed to make the biggest jump on the practice field in the OTA practices the media took in, it is second-year wide receiver Parker Washington.
Washington is currently in his longest span of complete health during his time as a Jaguar, with the sixth-round pick slipping in the 2023 NFL Draft due to an ankle injury at the end of his final season at Penn State. Washington made his NFL debut in Week 4 last year but suffered a knee injury on his first career punt return, leading to a short stint on IR. He returned later in the year, averaging 37 snaps a game and catching two touchdowns in the process.
Entering this summer, Washington stood out in every open OTA practice thanks to his quickness, explosiveness and ball skills. Washington flashed as a rookie, but he looks like a more dynamic and dangerous pass-catcher now than he did at any time during practices as a rookie. Washington should be a strong favorite to make the roster at this point.
DaVon Hamilton
It seemed like DaVon Hamilton was set to have one of the best seasons of his career in 2023 before he landed on the Reserve/Injured list on Aug. 31 with what was called a "non-football medical ailment involving his back."
As Jaguars.com senior writer John Oehser wrote in December, "Hamilton in a very real sense is pleased to be playing in any circumstance. He developed a spinal abscess during the preseason, major infection that kept him out the first seven games of the season – and one he said could have threatened his ability to play long-term."
Now, Hamilton is set to be back at 100%. Head coach Doug Pederson went as far as to say the "old DaVon" is back, and it showed during OTAs. Hamilton was a full-go every step of the way and looked bigger than he did in 2023. The former third-round pick had a career year in 2022 before a dominant training camp in 2023, and he could now be back to that level of play.
"I know in obviously '22 had an outstanding year. And then the setback '23, which, you know, that took a toll on him, you know, mentally, physically. It's a scare, right? You know, this is not only a football player, it is a husband and father," Jaguars defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett said this week.
"And so you got all these things that coming up. And so I think he's grateful to, like, be thankful to be back to be able to function and to play the game. He loves it. And that's how he approached it. He's asking questions. I mean, you couldn't tell this guy, you know, has played in the league several years, because he's approaching it as "I'm trying to get better. I'm trying to improve each and every day." And then the effort in practice is just phenomenal. Like running to the ball and what he's trying to accomplish. So, you know, really, really man see him, you know, working to get back to that. And hopefully, that's what we see. Or better."
Ventrell Miller
With the Jaguars moving to a defense that will certainly be able to get more linebackers on the field than the past scheme, there seems to be a good chance that linebackers beyond Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd will have a chance to make an impact on defense.
The Jaguars have mostly ran a two-linebacker system that saw backups rarely play defensive snaps, and this year it looks seems that depth players like Chad Muma, Yasir Abdullah, Caleb Johnson and Ventrell Miller can find ways onto the field. Muma and Miller are former third- and fourth-round picks and were significant additions to the Jaguars' depth chart in recent offseasons. Muma has played meaningful snaps and made NFL starts over the last two years, while Miller suffered an Achilles injury before Week 1.
Miller, like another entrant later in this list, has been completely healthy all offseason and has flown around the field in OTA practices. Miller's physicality and energy will likely serve him well in Ryan Nielsen's scheme. Miller needed a strong OTA period after missing all of last year, and he provided exactly that.
Jarrian Jones
It is hard for a top-100 pick to boost their stock during OTAs. Expectations are already built-in before they reach the field, whether fair or not. With that said, third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones was arguably one of the best practice players on the field in each of the three practices media attended. He recorded four pass breakups and an interception and was consistently providing tight coverage. rarely looking like a rookie adjusting to NFL life.
Whether Jones starts in Week 1 will be determined during training camp, but he certainly made some noise over the last several weeks. He played the slot in 2023 during a career year at FSU and the signing of Ronald Darby likely means the slot is where he will have his best chance to play. With that said, he will have to fend off veterans Darnell Savage and Antonio Johnson. For now, though, the rookie is doing more than keeping pace.
Cooper Hodges
Another second-year player who dealt with an injury as a rookie, seventh-rounder Cooper Hodges has a chance to make a second crack at the 53-man roster in 2024. Hodges was genuinely impressive in training camp a year ago and would have earned a spot on the regular-season roster as a backup for Brandon Scherff, which could have even meant playing time at left guard. But due to a preseason knee injury, Hodges spent his rookie year on the sidelines.
Hodges has returned to the field during OTAs, though, and has looked like he has immersed himself right into the offensive line depth chart. Jaguars offensive line coach Phil Rauscher said on Wednesday that Hodges has even taken some snaps at center, which shows another layer to his development. After a healthy OTA period, he is entering the summer with an upward trajectory.