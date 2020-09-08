5 Observations on the Jaguars' Unofficial Depth Chart

The first unofficial depth chart for the Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 season was released on Monday, and it featured a few interesting surprises and revelations

While unofficial is the keyword here since the only thing that will matter in terms of the depth chart is how the team takes the field on Sunday vs. the Indianapolis Colts, it is still a worthwhile exercise to see how the depth chart currently looks.

For reference's sake, here is the depth chart the Jaguars announced Monday.

So, what were our five biggest observations on the team's current depth chart, even with the context that it isn't officially how the team will look on Sunday? We examine below.

James Robinson: RB1?

The most obvious talking point is how Jacksonville ordered its running backs. We won't really have a feel for a few weeks for how the Jaguars will split carries between veteran Chris Thompson, second-year running back Devine Ozigbo and undrafted free agent James Robinson, but it was the unheralded rookie who got the top spot on the depth chart following last week's release of Leonard Fournette.

While it remains to be seen if Robinson is truly the team's starting back, it wouldn't be a massive surprise if he was taking the bulk of the carries early on. He is the closest back on the roster to Fournette stylistically and his blend of size, power and agility, along with a great camp in terms of pass protection, has likely earned him favor in the Jaguars' eyes. He has also already earned high praise from Thompson and general manager Dave Caldwell, so everything is trending upward for the young back who was

"I think he’s one of those guys to me, in my opinion, [that] probably has the best vision out of all of us and it’s been great to see a young guy like that be able to come in and be able to make the plays and hit the holes that he’s been able to hit," Thompson said on Sept. 1.

Dede Westbrook falls down the receiver pecking order

Again, we won't really know what roles these guys will play until games begin due to a lack of preseason, but fourth-year receiver Dede Westbrook being listed as a third-string receiver is among the most notable aspects of this depth chart. It is understandable, but it is still a bit jarring considering Westbrook has been billed as one of the offense's most explosive pieces since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville doesn't list a slot receiver on its depth chart and this hurts Westbrook since he is only a slot option at this point. He is stuck behind Chris Conley and Laviska Shenault on the depth chart, while DJ Chark leads Keelan Cole and Collin Johnson at the other receiver spot. Conley is a team captain who had a better season in 2019, and a better camp this year, than Westbrook, who missed time with a shoulder injury. Shenault, the team's second-round selection in April, figures to play a larger role than Westbrook since he can play all three receiver spots while also spending time in the backfield.

Simply put, Westbrook is, at best, Jacksonville's fifth-best receiver as it stands today, and there could be an argument to make for him to be the sixth. He is listed as the starting punt returner and does hold a lot of special teams value, but it is telling where he is at on the receiver depth chart.

Adam Gotsis gets the nod over Dawuane Smoot, while Timmy Jernigan is a three-technique

Free agent addition Adam Gotsis spent all of training camp at the big end position, and he looks the part from a size and quickness perspective. He isn't as large as past big ends in Jacksonville (Jared Odrick, Calais Campbell) but he looks closer to being an actual 4-3 defensive end with both his size and play style. He had a decent camp, making a number of run stops thanks to his agility and block shedding, but it is still curious that he is listed over Smoot. Smoot had more sacks last season (six) than Gotsis recorded in four years in Denver (five), and Smoot was a better performer throughout camp. We will see who starts in the base defense on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Timmy Jernigan was expectedly listed as Taven Bryan's backup at three-technique. Jernigan can realistically play every position on the defense except for the lone true defensive end spot, but the team has more bodies at nose tackle than they do three-technique. Jernigan and Bryan should still be expected to be on the field a decent amount together.

Keelan Cole gets special teams considerations

Keelan Cole was one of the standouts of training camp thanks to his ability to get open vs. nearly every cornerback on the team and some great hands, but the Jaguars clearly like what he can bring to the team outside of offense as well. Cole was listed with rookie cornerback Chris Claybrook as the team's kick returner, giving him a chance to make an even greater impact.

In his three seasons in Jacksonville, Cole has never seen any extensive time as the kick returner, but he does have some reps there. He has five regular season returns for 136 yards (27.2 average), which includes a 59-yard kick return he recorded last season. We expected Chris Thompson to maybe be the kick returner opposite Claybrooks, but Cole is a logical option.

Young cornerback room has rookie cornerback Chris Claybrooks higher than expected

Chris Claybrooks was drafted in the seventh round specifically to give the Jaguars' return game a boost while he develops at cornerback. He entered training camp as one of the team's rawest defensive prospects after he spent half of his college career as a wide receiver, but he gradually improved throughout training camp and has seemingly earned some confidence.

Claybrooks is listed as the team's backup to Tre Herndon, a spot we thought would go to undrafted free agent Luq Barcoo, who also had a strong showing at training camp. But ultimately, the Jaguars gave the spot to Claybrooks, and there is a chance he could see real playing time on the outside this year if injuries occur or in the event Herndon struggles.