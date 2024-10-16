Any Positives in Latest Jaguars' Blunder?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost nearly every game they have played this season. They even came close to losing the one game they have won this season. Sunday, against the Chicago Bears, the Jaguars put up arguably their worst effort of the season.
While their matchup against the Bufflo Bills earlier in the season was bad, they were playing a significantly better team on primetime; the loss made sense. Against the Bears, it looked as if the Jaguars did not want to be on the field. Still, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson felt that the team did some things well.
“Yeah, I'll say this. You know, we've talked a lot as a team,” Pederson said. “I know it's a small thing, but we haven't really started football games well this year. We've given up points, and we've been off the field. Obviously today was a positive, right? We got them off the field early, and then offense went down and put points on. I mean, we dropped a touchdown, but we still put points on the board. I think that's a step in the right direction. Look, I could probably give you a better answer in a day or two when I look at this tape, but that's a start.”
While Sunday’s loss to the Bears dropped the Jaguars to 1-5 on the season, quarterback Trevor Lawrence still believes the team did many things well. The veteran quarterback noted that the team had a productive game plan entering the game but were unable to execute it properly because of penalties, as well as mental and physical errors by the team.
“I thought we actually did a lot of things well,” Lawrence said. “I thought we were better on third down. We weren't able to run the ball as good as we wanted to based on a lot of different things. A lot of factors go into that. I think the way the game went and us having to become kind of pass-heavy towards the end to try to score quick, that's a big part of it. But I thought we did some really nice things.
“Like I said, better on third down. I thought we had a good plan for this defense. It's a good defense, and it was just the mistakes that kind of started to accumulate, whether it was turnovers or it was just assignments, little things here and there from -- there's enough blame to go around for everybody, including myself. There's plenty of that there. It just seemed like our plan and our plays were there, and we made a lot of them, but then we made some crucial errors, too.
“It felt like when we got some big plays, we would have some penalties, or we would turn it over. Then we didn't play complementary. When the defense got a stop, we didn't score. When we got a big kick return, we didn't score. When we turned it over, they went and scored. That's the quickest way to lose in this league is to not take advantage of your opportunities when you get that momentum. I felt like we didn't take advantage of it today.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE