3 Devin Lloyd Replacements the Jaguars Must Now Pursue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Devin Lloyd era has officially ended in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' former first-round linebacker agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on Monday, making him the second high-profile former Jaguars top pick to move on in free agency after running back Travis Etienne agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints.

BREAKING: Former #Jaguars star LB Devin Lloyd is signing with the #Panthers for $45M over 3 years, per sources.



After an All-Pro season, Lloyd leaves Jacksonville and gets a payday. pic.twitter.com/3PlBjoGOiy — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 10, 2026

So with Lloyd and several other linebackers now off the board, what are some of the other directions the Jaguars can look at when it comes to the linebacker position? We break down three options that make sense below.

Elandon Roberts

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Elandon Roberts is not very similar to Devin Lloyd as a player, but he does have some extensive ties to Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Roberts appeared in 49 games for the Miami Dolphins for the three seasons he played under Campanile as his position coach, and he brings a clear skill set to the table.

Roberts is an absolute hammer against the run, and is a bit of a throwback at the position. He is a bit of a liability in coverage, especially at this point of his career, but there is a reason some of the best defensive minds in football have been big fans of Roberts over the years.

Leo Chenal

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If there is a player still available in free agency who could potentially give the Jaguars some of what they are losing in Lloyd, it is Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal. Chenal has undeniable physical traits that make him a weapon as a blitzer, in coverage, and against the run -- just like Lloyd last season.

Chenal also has a ceiling that, to this point, does not look like it has been reached or fully maximized. He could be an appealing swing on upside at a position in which the Jaguars badly need it after losing Lloyd.

Bobby Okereke

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Few linebackers have played as many games over the last seven years as Bobby Okereke. The former Indianapolis Colt and New York Giant was released as part of the Giants' rework of the linebacker room, but he can still provide some value.

Since Okereke was released by the Giants, he would also not count toward the compensatory pick formula. He will be 30 in 2026, but he brings experience and the ability to make plays from a number of alignments. Add in his experience as a captain, and he makes plenty of sense.