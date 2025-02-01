BREAKING: Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Reacts to Liam Coen Joining Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made a dramatic exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but it seems like the players who served under him in 2024 are moving on with their life.
Coen said last week he called Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield while he was with some of the team's offensive linemen on a trip, noting that the Buccaneers quarterback was supportive of him moving onto a head coach role after their successful year together.
According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Mayfield was indeed in the Bahamas when Coen called him to notify him he would be with the Jaguars moving forward.
"No, I found out much like the rest of us. I know people are going to be upset about it, but for him, Ashley and their kids, it's -- you can't argue with that decision. I can't be mad at that. as much as I would want to have him still. Here it is what it is. Life goes on and I'm happy for him," Mayfield said from the Pro Bowl.
"We were down in the Bahamas with the big fellas, so we all had a few choice words for him before we actually told him we were happy for him."
With Coen's final days as a Buccaneer officially behind him and the noise and questions from his departure now calming down, Coen is set to move forward as the leader of the Jaguars' franchise. He has been hard at work this week to build his staff, while the Buccaneers promoted Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator earlier this week as an in-house hire.
"Look, the opportunity to coach in Tampa was a phenomenal one to get my feet wet in the NFL as the offensive coordinator, and I thank them so much for that opportunity. As you start doing research and gaining more information as you go, it started to become more clear with every hour that this was opportunity that you just can't pass up, for so many different reasons," Coen said on Monday.
"You ultimately want to do truly what's best for you and your family, and that's what this came down to. I'll always remember those guys in Tampa, my players, those guys, love them to death. But this is an opportunity to also go and do it with some new guys, right? And to go reach and touch people, because that's what coaching and teaching is, and that's what this opportunity is all about. Extremely thankful for that. But, head and eyes up, and we're moving forward.”
