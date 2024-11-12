BREAKING: Former Jaguars Pro Bowler Signs With Long-Time Rival
The Jacksonville Jaguars found their replacement for former Pro Bowl returner Jamal Agnew this offseason. Now, Agnew has found a new home of his own.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the former Jaguars return man and wide receiver has agreed to terms to join the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.
It is unsurprising to see Agnew land in Pittsburgh considering they worked him out in September, marking them as the likely destination for one of the NFL's best punt and kick returners.
Agnew suffered a leg fracture at the end of the 2023 season and is now finally healthy, giving him a chance to land with a new squad after his contract in Jacksonville expired.
In three years with the Jaguars, Agnew caught 61 passes for 641 yards and five touchdown catches.
Agnew impressed throughout his time in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars let his contract expire in March in favor of signing former Baltimore Ravens returner Devin Duvernay.
Duvernay appeared in 13 games in 2023, catching four passes for 18 yards and returning 23 punts for 290 yards (12.6 yards per return) and nine kick returns for 174 yards (19.3 yards per return).
A Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2021, Duvernay averaged 13.8 yards per punt return and 24.1 yards per kick return. Duvernay was elected to another Pro Bowl in 2022 after averaging 11.9 yards per punt return and 25.5 kick return yards.
In four years before signing with the Jaguars, Duvernay has averaged 12.8 yards per punt return and 24.8 yards per kick return with two kick return touchdowns.
