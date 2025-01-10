BREAKING: Jaguars' 2025 London Plans Made Clear
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 stay in London has officially been cut in half.
After playing two games overseas in each of the last two seasons, the Jaguars will officially play just one game in London in 2025. The NFL announced the Jaguars, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns as the designated teams to play in London next season; since the Jaguars are not road opponents for either the Browns or the Jets next year, that means the Jaguars will host one game in London and then return to Jacksonville.
The Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium as part of their multi-year commitment to playing a game in the U.K., in what will be their 14 th game in the capital.
“We look forward to welcoming the Jets, Browns and Jaguars to London as part of the 2025 NFL International Games,” said NFL U.K. & Ireland General Manager Henry Hodgson. “This season will see us surpass 40 regular season games in the capital, a testament to the role the U.K. has played in growing the game globally. The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement and we are focused on serving our 15 million fans, reaching new communities and driving growth in flag football participation, which now sees over 100,000 young people play the game.”
“We are once again delighted that we will be back in London later this year for our 14th game in the capital and are grateful for our extended partnership with the Football Association that makes it possible to play another home game at Wembley Stadium, one of the world’s most iconic stadiums and the Jaguars' home away from home,” said Jaguars Owner Shad Khan. “The game is the pinnacle of the amazing work we do every day at a grassroots level and I’m proud that our JagTag flag football program reached over 100,000 young people in 2024, helping to grow the sport of American football outside the U.S."
The Jaguars will not know who their 2025 opponent in London until the 2025 schedule is announced.
Beginning in 2025, the NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular season games internationally.
The NFL will also play regular season games in Madrid, Spain at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F., and in Berlin, Germany at the Olympic Stadium.
