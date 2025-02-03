BREAKING: Jaguars Add Former Packers Assistant as Secondary Coach
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another coach to their defensive staff.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars have hired Packers defensive quality control coach Anthony Perkins to be the team's new secondary coach. Perkins spent the 2024 season on the Packers defensive staff with new Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
Perkins is the fourth defensive hire to be reported over the last week, following Campanile, linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, and defensive line coach Matt Edwards. New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has also retained special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and tight ends coach Richard Angulo.
"As head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, I will hire a first-class coaching staff, establish a distinctive and effective brand of football on both sides of the ball, and our players will live for the black and teal. Shad and Jaguars fans should expect nothing less, and that’s what we plan to deliver and more," Coen said in his first statement as Jaguars head coach.
Current unfilled roles on the coaching staff include offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, offensive line coach, wide receivers coach, running backs coach, and assistant special teams coach.
Perkins spent the 2024 season with the Packers as they formed one of the best defenses in the NFL under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who has also worked in the past with Campanile and Lukabu. The Jaguars' defense struggled mightily last season, and it appears Coen is leaning toward the Hafley tree to help his unit turn it around quickly.
"Yeah, I think we need to continue to get some pieces for sure. But I do think we need to play some of those guys in positions that they are more comfortable playing and then have had success in," Coen said last week.
"Yeah we got to stop the run. We talked about stopping the run. But what are our guys superpowers, and how do we play to those?" Coen said.
"While also continue to develop some of the things that we need to do in the run game, and stopping the run. You know, getting Armstead potentially back at the three-technique, and moving him in that position where he's most comfortable and disruptive. I saw it firsthand in multiple years in LA. And then, okay, how do we just continue to play to these guys' strengths? Like, that's what this has to be about."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.