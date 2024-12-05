BREAKING: Jaguars' Armstead Nominated For Prestigious Award
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead has been nominated for one of the top honors in the NFL.
The Jaguars announced Armstead as their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award is considered the league’s most prestigious honor, recognizing NFL players who have exhibited excellence on the field and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game.
"Throughout his 10-year career, Armstead has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving the local community. In 2019, he established the Armstead Academic Project (AAP), an initiative that ensures every student, regardless of their socioeconomic status, has direct access to the resources they need to thrive, unlock their potential and achieve their goals," the Jaguars said in a release.
"Since joining the Jaguars in 2024, he has been active in the Jacksonville community, expanding his reach by participating in the EverBank Touchdowns for Tomorrow program which highlights the importance of financial literacy, demonstrated on the field through football drills. Armstead joined EverBank staff and hundreds of kids from Duval County Public Schools to emphasize the importance of financial education at a young age and to ensure they are setting themselves up for success in the future. Later this month, he will be working with Blessing in a Backpack, a nonprofit that provides food on weekends and holidays for school-aged children who might otherwise go hungry."
This is the fifth time in Armstead's career that he has been nominated for the award.
"I am honored to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in my first year with the Jacksonville Jaguars," Armstead said in a statement.
"This recognition reflects the incredible support from my family, teammates, and the Jaguars organization as we work together to make a positive impact both on and off the field. Giving back to the community has always been a cornerstone of who I am, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue that mission here in Jacksonville."
“Since Arik’s arrival in Jacksonville this year, he has made a positive impression on the field and in the locker room, especially with our younger players. But it is with his philanthropic mindset where he truly shines,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
“Arik is guided by the principles of servant leadership, and Jacksonville and the Jaguars are fortunate to have him here and making a difference in this community. Arik is truly worthy of this honor, and we are proud to support his nomination as our 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee."
