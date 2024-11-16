BREAKING: Jaguars Change Up Backfield Before Lions
The Jacksonville Jaguars have brought up a third running back to the active roster, but it is not the one you think.
With second-year running back Tank Bigsby ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury, the Jaguars were in search of a third running back for their Week 11 contest vs. the Detroit Lions.
While fifth-round rookie running back Keilan Robinson practiced throughout the week and was eligible to come off injured reserve to join the active roster, the Jaguars instead ruled him out and opted to elevate practice squad running back Velus Jones. They also elevated practice squad linebacker Anthony Pittman.
Jones was a third-round pick for the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft, with Bears general manager Ryan Poles taking him No. 71 overall out of Tennessee.
In parts of three seasons with the Bears, Jones caught 12 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.
Jones also has experience as a kick and punt returner, returning five punts as a rookie for 35 yards. In his first two seasons in the NFL, he returned 62 kickoffs for 1,042 yards. He also provided rushing value, carrying the ball 19 times for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Pittman was originally signed as an undrafted rookie by the Lions in 2019. During his time with the Lions (2019-23), Pittman played in 52 games, recording twelve tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble and serving as a core piece on special teams. In March, Pittman signed with the Washington Commanders and spent the 2024 training camp with them.
"Prior to the NFL, the Beverly Hills, Mich., native played five seasons with Wayne State (2014-18) where he appeared in 43 games for the Warriors and recorded 181 tackles (120 solo), 31.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery," the Jaguars said in a release.
"As a senior in 2018, the team captain was named to the All-GLIAC First Team and the conference’s All-Academic team for the second-consecutive season. In 2017, Pittman was also voted Wayne State’s Defensive Most Valuable Player."
