BREAKING: Jaguars Complete Interview With Bills' Joe Brady
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed their 10th interview of their search for a new head coach, completing a virtual interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Saturday.
Brady and the Bills are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in the second round of the playoffs, but Brady has first been busy with interviews with the Jaguars and the Chicago Bears.
Brady is the 10th coach the Jaguars have interviewed so far, following Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Brady is in his first full season as the Bills' offensive coordinator after previously serving as interim offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Brady also had a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers as offensive coordinator and helped lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship as passing game coordinator for Joe Burrow.
“Yeah, I mean, there's a lot there's a lot of things. Obviously, I'm biased—I'm an offensive guy, I'm a quarterback, so I think from that standpoint, sounds great having a young offensive coach that can bring the system in and that we can just grow together and have that system in place for years to come. That sounds great. So, from that standpoint, that would be great," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said last week.
"But I think just as far as a leader, you want the right guy that’s going to be the right leader and voice for your team and set that culture and just to be a tough team, mentally, physically, that can withstand the ups and downs this season. I think that was something that the last couple of years or two years ago, we did a great job of, but for whatever reason, this year, we weren't able to do that. It's hard to put a finger on sometimes why you're not able to, but I think from a leader standpoint, whether it's an offensive coach or a defensive coach, just the guy that's going to instill that culture, that toughness into our team and just that confidence that it doesn't matter who we're playing, when we're playing, just spot the ball and we can beat anybody; and just a tough team that other teams don't want to play against. I think all that, we need to get back to that and whether it's offensive or defensive, that's, I think, the most important piece. But yeah, of course, obviously, I'm biased with the offensive thing, but whatever it is, just that mindset, I think is important.”
