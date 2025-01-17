BREAKING: Jaguars Complete Interview With Vikings' Brian Flores
The Jacksonville Jaguars have conducted their eighth interview of the 2025 coaching cycle, this time with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Flores' interview follows the Jaguars' previous interviews with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham last week.
This week, the Jaguars have interviewed Flores, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
The Jaguars have yet to announce completed interviews with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore or Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Flores went 24-25 in three years as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, a post he held from 2019 through 2021 after a decade as an assistant for the New England Patriots.
Flores is one of three candidates the Jaguars have spoken with who has been an NFL head coach at a previous stop, joining Saleh and Spagnuolo.
Flores was a senior defensive assistant & linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 before being hired as the Vikings' defensive coordinator in 2023.
In 2022, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the Dolphins, the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, and the NFL for discrimination in interview processes and for his firing.
The Jaguars are looking for their third new head coach in five seasons after Urban Meyer lasted less than a season in 2021 and after Doug Pederson lasted three seasons.
After back-to-back 9-8 seasons in Pederson's first two years, the Jaguars regressed to 4-13 in 2024 and Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the move to pull the plug on his tenure. Now, it appears Khan and general manager Trent Baalke will search far and wide for Pederson's replacement.
It remains to be seen if Flores will be that coach, with the Jaguars in the very early stages of what could be a lengthy search for their next head coach.
"This is a situation where you go out and you pick the best person you can pick. You go to work. You roll up your sleeves and go to work. Nobody has a crystal ball. Mistakes are made all the time in this business, and you’ve got to self-correct," Baalke said last Monday.
Florida Launches New Policy for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.