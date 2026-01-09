The Jaguars Just Got Some Competition for Anthony Campanile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a massive game to prepare for that is just two days away. But the beauty of the NFL is that it never sleeps, and the calendar never stops.

That means just because the Jaguars have a big playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, they can't prevent the inevitable. And for the Jaguars, the inevitable means teams calling about star defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

New Campanile Landing Spot Emerges

While Campanile has yet to receive a reported request to interview with the team, the expectation is at least some will begin to trickle in next week after the Jaguars wrap up their playoff game with the Bills . And it looks like one obvious spot just opened up: the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins already have some key connections to Campanile after he was with the franchise from 2020-2023 as linebackers coach. Then on Friday, the Dolphins reached an agreement with Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager. Sullivan, of course, worked with Campanile with the Packers in 2024.

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile to me on soon-to-be #Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan: “Unreal guy. Super detailed. Everyone in GB Building loves him. Knows all the draft guys & has a crazy good work ethic.”



1 exec on Sullivan: “A scout’s scout. Green Bay is in his blood.”



His dad,… https://t.co/a0YrL5kLpG — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 9, 2026

Campanile could be a hot candidate next week regardless of how things play out for the Jaguars over the course of the next few days, but the Dolphins now seem like a logical landing spot. At the least, the Jaguars might now have to compete for their star coordinator.

“Yeah, that was probably just more, I struggle with that just in general, which is probably maybe not a good thing in coaching. I don't know. But that was hard for me. It just made it hard on me, to be honest with you, I was really close with the guys in that room, but not just the guys in the room, the team and the coaches. You spend so much time together in this business. You spend more time with the people in the room than you do with your family throughout the season," Campanile said on Thursday about leaving Green Bay.

Several names to pay attention to now with Sullivan headed to the Dolphins:



Jeff Hafley

Mike McCarthy

Anthony Campanile



also:

Malik Willis https://t.co/8fTBTGklwV — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 9, 2026

"So that is super important. That really is. I mean, for you to be great at something, I think you really got to almost have an obsession with making it right and if you care about people you're going to want to see them be successful and we have a great group of people here too.

So I was like super fortunate to leave—that was something I struggled with making that decision, but there's been so many—everywhere you go you meet great people in this game, you really do. But this place is special, we’ve got a great group of guys and this place has certainly made it easy on me, our players and coaches because they're hard guys not to love being around.”

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

