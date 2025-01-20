BREAKING: Jaguars Fail to Land Ben Johnson As He Picks Bears
The Jacksonville Jaguars' pursuit of Ben Johnson has officially failed.
According to multiple reports, Johnson has agreed to terms with the Chicago Bears to become their next coach. Johnson will replace previous head coach Matt Eberflus and has now become the second coach in this year's cycle to land a job after the New England Patriots hired Matt Eberflus.
The Jaguars had heavy interest in Johnson, who interviewed with the team virtually during Wild Card weekend. Now, they will have to see him coach elsewhere as their search marches on.
Outside of Johnson, the Jaguars have also interviewed Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, former New York Jets head coach Robert Flores, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
With Johnson now off the board, it remains to be seen who could be the new frontrunner for the job. There is plenty of momentum for Coen, while Saleh had an in-person interview with the Jaguars last week.
With Johnson heading to Chicago, the conclusion of coaching searches around the NFL could be reached during this week.
"This is a situation where you go out and you pick the best person you can pick. You go to work. You roll up your sleeves and go to work. Nobody has a crystal ball. Mistakes are made all the time in this business, and you’ve got to self-correct," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said earlier this month.
"Doug and I enjoyed some really good times here, and as Shad mentioned, that first year and a half, things were rolling and there were a lot of good things that Doug brought to this. I don’t want to short sight that. There were a lot of good things that Doug brought to this organization, and I certainly wish him well and his family well as he moves forward. But now it’s about going onto the next journey and trying to get this one right for the long haul. That’s not taking anything away from what Doug accomplished here because again, I think if you look back, the things he brought to this organization, a lot of positives, and I don’t want the fan base or anybody to forget that.
