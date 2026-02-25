This Jaguars Draft Target Could Be a Combine Standout

The NFL Scouting Combine begins this week as prospects and the rest of the NFL descend on Indianapolis, Indiana, for what is considered one of the most significant gatherings on the entire league calendar. Teams will meet with player representatives to discuss new deals or potential trades that may occur, while they are also interviewing the roughly 300 prospects in attendance at the combine.

The Jacksonville Jaguars won't have general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen in attendance, following a similar path to their colleagues in Los Angeles. However, they will be able to gather new data and reports on prospects of interest. One of those players who could be a standout performer this week is Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr., an underrated running back prospect.

Why Mike Washington Jr. is a player who could standout for the Jaguars

The NFL Draft this year possesses a high-end running back talent in Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, but there is an unknown on how the rest of the class will turn out come draft weekend. We may not see a run on running backs until the middle of Day Two, the sweet spot of where the Jaguars have their first pick in this year's selection process.

Arkansas' Washington could continue his seemingly meteoric rise throughout the draft process. This was one of the standout tailbacks from the Senior Bowl last month, and a player who could make himself one of the first players selected at his position. That is why the scouting combine will be important for the SEC standout.

When I watched Washington on film and at the Senior Bowl, he runs with a similar downhill playing style to Derrick Henry and, at worst, Bo Scarbrough. Physical in any blocking concept, who can one-cut and accelerate upfield with good acceleration and long strides to win foot races to the end zone. At this week's combine, Washington will have a chance to put up sound numbers in the 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jumps, and bench press to showcase his strength, power, and explosiveness.

What I want to see this week is how Washington can change direction and make multiple cuts during tailback drills, especially on the bags, with lateral agility and movement skills, as his frame can cause some hip stiffness. If he shows better lateral jumps that don't seem to make him strain, he could have an exciting rise as one of the most intriguing running backs in the NFL Draft.

