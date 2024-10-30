BREAKING: Jaguars Release First Injury Report of Week 9
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of the week.
Listed among the Jaguars' limited players for the day were running back Tank Bigsby (ankle), wide receiver Gabe Davis (shoulder), running back Travis Etienne (hamstring), defensive tackle Maason Smith (ankle), wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), and safety Andrew Wingard (knee).
Among the Jaguars who did not practice were offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (ankle) and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee). Ronald Darby (hip) did practice for the Jaguars.
“Darby [CB Ronald Darby] is good. Darby will be out there. BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.], we’ve just got to wait and see. It’s going to be day-to-day. Gabe [WR Gabe Davis] is going to be day-to-day," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
When it came to Scherff and Cleveland, Pederson said but would be day-to-day.
“Ezra, day-to-day, but ankle. We'll see how he is at the end of the week," Pederson said.
As for Etienne, it looks like the Jaguars are set to get their fourth-year running back back in some capacity this week. Etienne has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, which has marked the first games missed of his career to this point.
In Etienne's absence, the Jaguars have leaned on second-year running back Tank Bigsby and veteran running back D'Ernest Johnson. Now, the Jaguars could be getting their back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher back on the field in time for Week 9.
“Yeah, should get him back. I'm looking forward to getting him out there and getting some reps. See how he feels," Pederson said.
