BREAKING: Jaguars Request 49ers' Cameron Clemmons For OL Coach
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is well on the way to finding his next offensive line coach.
On the same day the Jaguars requested to interview Buffalo Bills assistant offensive line coach Austin Gund, the Jaguars put in a second request as well -- this time for an assistant offensive line coach from the NFC.
"The Jaguars requested to interview 49ers assistant OL coach Cam Clemmons for their offensive line position, per sources. The former Western Kentucky standout has steadily been rising up the coaching ranks, first with the Raiders and then Niners," Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz said.
Clemmons joined the 49ers in 2024 after spending the previous four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. From 2021-2023, he was the Raiders' assistant offensive line coach after spending a year as a quality control coach.
The Jaguars are set to return most of their offensive line in 2025. Left tackle Walker Little signed a three-year extension with the franchise before the end of the 2024 season, while right tackle Anton Harrison is entering the third year of his rookie contract after being the team's first-round pick in 2023.
Left guard Ezra Cleveland will be in the second year of his new deal with the Jaguars, and center Mitch Morse has another year remaining on his contract. Right guard seems to be the only truly unsettled piece of the offensive line roster.
The Jaguars struggled up front in back-to-back years. Despite the Jaguars' offense grading out well in most pass-protection metrics, the Jaguars have been one of the worst rushing teams in football in the last two seasons and ranked No. 32 in yards allowed before contact in 2024.
“I think we would all agree that it needs to improve, right?" Coen said on Monday.
"I think, first and foremost, when you look at the offensive side of the ball, you want that unit and that group, it's the first thing when you break the huddle that the defense sees. I want that to mean something. We want that to mean something. And it will. And that's a mentality. That's personnel. That's scheme. That's technique. That's fundamentals. That's attitude. That's something that we need to make sure we instill.
