BREAKING: Jaguars Reveal First Injury Report of Raiders Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of Week 16 ahead of their road clash vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Jaguars had four players limited in Wednesday's practice: tight end Brenton Strange (shoulder), offensive tackle Walker Little (ankle), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee/shoulder), and offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (knee).
"Actually, we’re in a pretty good spot. Brenton [TE Brenton Strange] A.C. [joint] sprain coming out of the game, just be a little limited. He’ll be fine," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. "Walker’s [OL Walker Little] ankle is fine. Just the wear and tear on Brandon [OL Brandon Scherff] so we’ll limit him like we normally do. [OL] Mitch Morse, the same thing. Just where we are in the season, just monitor their reps during the week. But all are good for the game.”
Despite the injury to Strange, Pederson remains optimisitc that he will be available on Sunday against the Raiders.
“Yes. Correct. We’ll just limit him today, no contract, things like that," Pederson said.
Strange has been one of the bright spots for the Jaguars in recent weeks. In Week 15, he set career highs in targets (12), receptions (11) and yards (73). With Evan Engram out for the year with a shoulder injury, Strange could be one of the Jaguars' top targets over the final few weeks of the season.
“I think, like I said after the game, just he’s really tough. When you have a tough tight end like that, who can block, run routes, do all that stuff. He really can do it all," Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones said on Wednesday about Strange.
"It’s just the challenge of consistency with him. He’s done a great job when he’s been in there, and really just opportunity. He’s taken it and ran with it. The challenge is to keep doing that each week. I know he will. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Just go out there and be a leader like he’s been. He was a captain last week and stuff. He’s done a good job.”
The Jaguars will take on the Raiders on the road on Sunday as they look to improve upon their 3-11 record.
