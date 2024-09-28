BREAKING: Jaguars Rocked with Injuries Before Texans Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars announced a bit of a roster shakeup on Saturday for their Sunday afternoon tilt with the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars will again be without key pieces on defense, as star linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was placed on the injured reserve list, meaning at minimum he will miss the next four games. It is a massive blow to a defense that allowed 47 points the previous Monday.
"It’s a big challenge," defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said of the injury. "He’s done a really good job this year. He’s made a ton of plays, flying around, getting his hands on footballs and disrupting and everything. So, a really good player. Wish we had him. We don’t. Next-man-up mentality. Next guys will go in there and they’ll do a good job. Look forward to getting him back as soon as we can."
Another loss will be safety/nickel Darnell Savage. A key offseason signing, Savage was one of the Jaguars best players on defense when he fell to injury. Nielsen discussed Savage's immense value when he spoke to reporters Thursday.
"The veteran leadership, the energy, he's fresh. That combination, experienced player, he's played in our system, and he's played a lot of years in the league. So, you can never replace the experience with youth," Nielsen said. "He's a great matchup for us against anybody. Excellent speed, good tackler, things like that. Then our ability in the packages to move him around, you see him at safety a little bit, nickel, move him all over the place. So, that gives us a little bit more versatility."
The Jaguars downgraded Savage to out on Saturday. He will not be traveling with the team to Houston.
Cornerback Christian Braswell and linebacker Tanner Muse were elevated to the active roster via standard elevation. Tight end Josiah Deguara was signed to the 53-man roster.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.