BREAKING: Jaguars Set to Hire Veteran Defensive Backs Coach Ron Milus
The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to see their staff come together under new head coach Liam Coen.
While many of the coaches Coen has hired so far are 40-or-under and are becoming first time coordinators or position coaches, it appears Coen's latest addition to the staff is anything but a first-timer.
According to CBS Sports/247 Sports insider Matt Zenitz. the Jaguars are set to hire long-time assistant Ron Milus to coach defensive backs.
As things stand today, Milus would be the oldest and most experienced member of Coen's staff on both sides of the ball. Milus has been a defensive back or secondary coach in the NFL every year since 2000, and the 61-year-old has worked for franchises like the San Diego Chargers before their move, the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and the Denver Broncos.
Milus will likely be welcomed experience to the Jaguars' defensive staff under first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. He will have a big challenge ahead of him. however, after the Jaguars' major issues defending the pass throughout the 2024 season.
Coen spoke last week about what kind of mindset and personality he wants his defense to have. While adding to the overall talent of the roster will certainly be a big part of the Jaguars' hopeful defensive turnaround, Coen and his defensive staff will also have to be able to get the defense to play with the attitude they are envisioning.
"From just that physical mindset. Like, when our opponents turn on the tape, like, what are they looking at? Are they seeing guys playing through the echo of the whistle? I mean, the echo," Coen said last week.
"You might get a flag or two early on. Man, hey, let's pull back a little okay. here we go. But I want them playing on the edge. I want them to play on the edge because this is a violent game. They have to be that way. I want them to play that way. So that's where it starts. If we can get that out of these guys, I think we will be moving in the right direction."
