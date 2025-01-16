BREAKING: Jaguars Set to Interview Ravens' Todd Monken on Thursday
The Jacksonville Jaguars have yet another interview scheduled for their head coach vacancy in the wake of Doug Pederson's firing.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Thursday that Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken would interview today for the Jaguars job, while he is also set to have an interview with the Chicago Bears on Friday. Monken is one of several candidates who has interviews with both the Jaguars and the Bears as they search for their new head coach.
Monken landing the Jaguars job would bring his NFL career full circle considering his first NFL job was as the Jaguars' wide receivers coach in 2017. Among the 10 candidates the Jaguars have in place, only Steve Spagnuolo rivals Monken in terms of overall experience.
The Jaguars have already interviewed Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, Spagnuolo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
The Jaguars are also set to interview Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Friday, while they still have to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
"This is a situation where you go out and you pick the best person you can pick. You go to work. You roll up your sleeves and go to work. Nobody has a crystal ball. Mistakes are made all the time in this business, and you’ve got to self-correct," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said last week.
"Doug and I enjoyed some really good times here, and as Shad mentioned, that first year and a half, things were rolling and there were a lot of good things that Doug brought to this. I don’t want to short sight that. There were a lot of good things that Doug brought to this organization, and I certainly wish him well and his family well as he moves forward. But now it’s about going onto the next journey and trying to get this one right for the long haul. That’s not taking anything away from what Doug accomplished here because again, I think if you look back, the things he brought to this organization, a lot of positives, and I don’t want the fan base or anybody to forget that.
