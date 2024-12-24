BREAKING: Jaguars Sign Former Linebacker Giles-Harris to 53-Man Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars have brought back a familiar face.
The Jaguars announced the signing of veteran linebacker Joe Giles-Harris on Tuesday, reuniting the franchise and Giles-Harris after he spent the first two years of his career with the Jaguars.
Giles-Harris originally signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft and would go on to spend two years with the Jaguars. During that time, Giles-Harris appeared in 14 games and started three, recording 23 tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.
Since his time in Jacksonville, Giles-Harris has played for the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
In three seasons at Duke, he recorded 313 total tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 34 career games (34 starts). In his time with the Blue Devils, Giles-Harris earned consecutive All-ACC First Team honors (2017-18) and received Duke’s Carmen Falcone MVP award in 2017, given to the program’s most outstanding player.
The signing of Giles-Harris, who appeared in three games for the Patriots earlier this season, is likely the result of an injury Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller sustained in Week 16. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson called him "day-to-day" with his ankle injury on Monday.
The Jaguars' have taken quite a few hits on the injury report in recent weeks. If Miller misses time, he will join Walker Little, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Evan Engram, and Cooper Hodges as players who are sidelined.
“I think it's comparable. Yeah, I think it is comparable. We did have some injuries at the end of the season last year. I know Trevor [Lawrence] wasn't completely 100 percent towards the end of the season last year. Obviously, he's out this year, missing more weapons on offense," Pederson said on Monday.
"So, it's just a tough situation to be in, but at the same time, listen, I'm not going to make excuses for it. We are who we are. Right now, we just haven’t and really for the season, we haven't been consistent enough in our play on the field. We all take responsibility and it's something we got to look hard at and try to fix.”
