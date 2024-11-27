BREAKING: Jaguars' Superstar's Practice Status Revealed
The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their first injury report of the week, giving more insight into quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status.
Lawrence, who has missed the last two games with a left shoulder injury, was limited in Wednesday after missing practice for the entirety of Week 11. Lawrence also practiced on Monday.
"“It’s encouraging. We’ll get through today, obviously. I’m not going to commit but it was a good start to the week, so we’ll see how he handles much more of a workload today," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.
"It probably wouldn’t be 50-50 but still Mac will get opportunities to take first-team reps just to keep him fresh and keep him engaged. But would love to see Trevor get the bulk of the work when the ones are out there today.”
With Lawrence receiving the bulk of the first-team reps, it appears the fourth-year passer and former No. 1 pick could be on track to make his return in Week 13 vs. the Houston Texans, even if the Jaguars have to manage the injury.
"Each week is going to be that. Each week is going to be the contact and physicality, but I think it’s just the comfort level of what he can tolerate and go from there," Pederson said. "We know that playing that position, you’re going to get hit and take hits, but I don’t think that’s necessarily the issue as much as just tolerating the pain level.”
Also limited for the Jaguars was cornerback Tyson Campbell with a shoulder injury. Running back Tank Bigsby (ankle) and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee/ankle) were full participants.
