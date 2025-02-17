BREAKING: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Provides Update on Shoulder Recovery
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to be the biggest piece of the Jaguars' new era under head coach Liam Coen. But for Coen and the Jaguars to get the most out of Lawrence, they will need their franchise quarterback to remain healthy.
Lawrence landed on injured reserve to end the 2024 season after sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 9 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and then later a concussion in Week 13 vs. the Houston Texans. It was the shoulder injury that was the primary reason he would miss the bulk of the second half of the 2024 seasons, though.
After the injury resulted in a need for surgery, Lawrence updated the status of his recovery on an appearance on 'Up and Adams'.
"It's going well. I got the sling off three weeks [ago]. I was six weeks in the sling, been out for three weeks. Going on week 10, and it's feeling a lot better," Lawrence said. "It'll be a little bit more work to do, build some strength, get some range of motion, but I'm on my way. It's feeling a lot better than it was, you know, in that sling."
Since Week 6 of 2023, Lawrence has sustained two concussions, two shoulder injuries, a knee injury, and an ankle injury. Keeping Lawrence healthy is set to be among the biggest priorities for the Jaguars' new regime moving forward.
"I just want to stay healthy. What bothers me is not being out there," Lawrence said after the season concluded.
"I'm not really worried about any labels or tags or anything, I just want to be out there because I feel like—I know I can impact the game and help us win games when I'm out there, and when I'm not, it's tough. It's tough even just being in here and getting treatment, guys going out to practice and you're just sitting there. It's weird. It's not fun just sitting on the sideline and not being able to have an impact. I want to be healthy, I want to be out there, but not necessarily worried about what people think it.”
Lawrence started 10 games in 2024, completing 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
