BREAKING: Jaguars Wrap Up Interviews With Brandon Brown, Jon Robinson
The Jacksonville Jaguars have wrapped up another pair of interviews for their vacant general manager role.
The Jaguars announced completed interviews with New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon brown and former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson on Thursday.
So far, the Jaguars have completed virtual interviews with Brown, Robinson, Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray, Cincinnati Bengals Senior Personnel Executive Trey Brown, Los Angeles Rams Director of Scouting Strategy James Gladstone , and San Francisco 49ers Director if Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams.
Robinson was in control of the Titans' front office from 2016 through most of the 2022 season. Robinson took a general manager interview with the New York Jets this offseason.
Brown has been in his role with the Giants since 2022. Before then, he spent five years in the Philadelphia Eagles' front office.
Including interim general manager Ethan Waugh, the Jaguars now have nine known candidates for the role vacated by ex-general manager Trent Baalke.
The list includes: Waugh; New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander; Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone; San Francisco 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams; Buffalo Bills Director of Player Personnel Terrance Gray; former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson.
In addition to the general manager search, the Jaguars made a key front office hire last Monday by naming Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement.
