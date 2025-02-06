BREAKING: Liam Coen Lands First Buccaneers Assistant For Jaguars Staff
After several attempts to bring assistants from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Jacksonville, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has finally landed one in new pass game specialist John Van Dam.
"The Jaguars are hiring John Van Dam as pass game specialist, source said. He previously held the same title and has been TEs coach for the Bucs. It’s the first hire of a Tampa Bay coach by Liam Coen, as Van Dam had allowed his contract to expire," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said.
Van Dam worked with Coen last year in Tampa Bay as Coen oversaw the Buccaneers offense turning into a top-5 unit.
Van Dam joined the Buccaneers as an offensive quality control coach in 2019 before being promoted to assistant tight ends coach in 2021. In 2022, he was promoted to tight ends coach. He interviewed for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position in 2024 before Coen was hired.
"Leading the tight ends room in 2023, Van Dam coached second-year tight end Cade Otton to career highs in receptions (47), receiving yards (455) and receiving touchdowns (four). In the playoffs, Otton led the team with 13 receptions, amassing 154 yards and a touchdown reception. His 154 yards were the second-most by a Tampa Bay player in a single postseason, trailing only Cameron Brate's 175 receiving yards during the Buccaneers run to a Super Bowl LV title following the 2020 season," Tampa Bay's site reads.
"In Van Dam's first season as tight ends coach for the Buccaneers in 2022, he led a group of tight ends that combined for a total of 72 receptions for 673 yards and four touchdowns. Individually, Otton led all rookies at his position in receptions (42), ranked third in receiving yards (391), and fourth in receiving yards per game (24.4). Otton's 42 receptions were the second-most by a rookie tight end in franchise history."
Van Dam joins an offensive staff that will be led by Coen as both the head coach and play-caller, while other top asisstants will be offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and passing game coordinator Shane Waldron. The Jaguars still need to hire coaches for offensive line, running back and wide receiver.
