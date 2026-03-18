Buccaneers GM Disputes Theory Regarding Mike Evans’s Exit to 49ers

The Buccaneers’ attempts to keep star wide receiver Mike Evans in Tampa Bay proved unsuccessful.

After 12 seasons with the Buccaneers, Evans decided to leave for the 49ers in free agency, joining San Francisco on a three-year, $42.4 million with $14.3 million guaranteed. The Buccaneers were committed to keeping Evans, but the veteran receiver ultimately left to continue his career elsewhere.

“We made a significantly higher offer [than the 49ers] and that was just the first offer,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN. "I feel like we did everything we could."

Licht also noted that he had a verbal agreement that Evans could stay with the Buccaneers as long as he wanted.

Amid Evans’s departure, there has been speculation regarding what made him decide to leave the Buccaneers. After all, it wasn’t because of money since the Buccaneers were willing to offer more to retain their superstar. One theory that has floated around is that Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers’ defensive collapse during their Thursday night loss to the Falcons played a part in Evans leaving. Evans was seen visibly frustrated as the Buccaneers’ loss, a defeat that contributed to Tampa Bay missing the postseason for the first time since 2019.

“I feel pretty strongly that—I've seen that theory—but that's not it,” Licht said, via Laine. “A lot of people were frustrated and Mike was frustrated, as competitive as he is, but nothing was ever directed. I mean, probably the person that was most frustrated in that particular incident was Todd. There's a lot of things—every team I've been a part of there's instances like that where players get emotional in times that may be not be as public or caught on camera. It’s in the locker room, but that had zero to do with it.”

Licht didn’t elaborate much on why Evans left, noting it was a decision that Evans and his family made.

“I don’t feel betrayed. I’m in mourning,” Licht added, via Joe Bucs Fan. “... Mike gave us everything he had for his 12 seasons here and established himself as one of the best players in the league. One of the best players we ever had.”

Why Mike Evans chose the 49ers

Last week, Evans was introduced to San Francisco media and explained his decision to come to the Bay Area. He told reporter, “I was looking at here, Buffalo Bills, teams that needed a No. 1 wide receiver. I liked this place. This was my No. 1 spot on my own [research]. Then I talked to John [Lynch] and Kyle [Shanahan] and it solidified it more for me. ... it was a no-brainer after I got on the phone with them.

“They always compete,” Evans added. “Even with the injuries last year, they went 13–4. I feel like they were one piece away, and I think that I’m that piece.”

More: Why Mike Evans Could Be the Most Consequential Signing of Free Agency

Evans also shared that tight end George Kittle helped sell him on coming to the 49ers. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Kittle explained that he raved to Evans about how much the organization pours into the 49ers’ players from providing three meals seven days a week, a full-time nutritionist, beds on flights for starters to health days twice a week where the 49ers pay for everything, including massages and acupuncture. “I sold him on the organization, and also, we have a fantastic culture,” Kittle said.

Notably, the Buccaneers ranked 29th in the NFLPA report cards this year. They received an F grade in team travel, a B- in nutritionist/dietician, a D+ in food/dining area and a D in ownership among other categories. The 49ers meanwhile ranked 14th overall and earned a C+ in team travel, a B+ in nutritionist/dietician, an A for food/dining area and an A- for ownership.

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