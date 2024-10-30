BREAKING: Trevor Lawrence Responds to Massive Jaguars Trade
The Jacksonville Jaguars made traded veteran offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. It signified that the 2-6 Jaguars would likely be trade deadline sellers, looking to acquire assets for what will likely be some major changes this offseason in the front office and coaching staff.
Walker Little will take over as franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence's chief protector, but the $275 million investment gave his thoughts to our John Shipley at today's media availability.
"First of all, I'm not supposed to like talk about any of this stuff, but just, Cam, I'm very appreciative of him and what he's done for me. Obviously I got a soft spot for those guys up from, they got a hard job and they are very selfless and he's been here a long time so I'm grateful for him," Lawrence said. "Always gonna wish him the best, he's a guy that I've loved playing with over the last few years. That's part of this business, right? The situations that change and who is teammates and friends and stuff and in different areas, like that can be tough.
"But on the flip-side, I will say, [Walker Little]'s done a great job. I'm excited for this opportunity for him ... he's been great when he's had the opportunities these last few years. He's been put in tough spots, had to play a lot of different positions. ... So he's been ready for his opportunities and that's not easy to do when you're not the full-time guy. Now that he's getting the opportunity I'm excited for him. There's always to sides to it."
The Jaguars have numerous trade candidates and it could heat up as the Nov. 5 trade deadline approaches.
