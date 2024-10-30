REPORT: Potential Franchise Altering Changes Coming For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are likely sellers at this point at 2-6 and the trade deadline within a week.
They traded away veteran offensive tackle Cam Robinson to Minnesota on Monday, and reports and proposals keep projecting more are to follow. CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan put it bluntly.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars feel like a lost cause at 2-6 coming out of Week 8. Their wide receiver room has been decimated by injuries, including Christian Kirk -- a rumored trade chip -- going down for the year. With a possible coaching change on the horizon signaling a mini-rebuild, it'd be wise to clear out players who don't have a future in Jacksonville to claim assets."
That being said, a new report from The Sporting News' Ryan O'Leary states that the Jaguars could very well shop two foundational pieces in tight end Evan Engram and linebacker Devin Lloyd. The third was Robinson, but for obvious reasons he is off the table now.
Of Engram, O'Leary wrote that it is all about "exit plan" for the Jaguars.
"Engram is under contract through 2025, but he’d be entering his age 31 season with a cap hit that’s set to balloon to $19.75 million. The Jaguars used a second-round pick on Brenton Strange in 2023, and he’s produced as a pass catcher when given opportunities," Sullivan wrote. "He stepped up for five catches for 59 yards in last week’s loss to the Packers, and he caught a pair of touchdowns while Engram was out with a hamstring injury earlier in the season. A team like the Denver Broncos could be looking for a game-changer at tight end at the trade deadline, and Engram would be a prime target."
As Sullivan himself wrote, Engram played a big game against the Green Bay Packers this past week. It proved his immense value to this team, especially with the loss of two star wide receivers. It might be enough to keep him in Duval -- if the Jaguars feel there is still a chance of success this season.
Sullivan named Ventrell Miller as a catalyst for the potential trade of Lloyd.
"Miller is currently tied for 20th in the NFL with 38 solo tackles, and he wasn’t even a full-time player until injuries to Foye Oluokun and others opened the door," he wrote. "Oluokun has since returned to the lineup, and Miller basically split reps with Lloyd against the Packers last week. Contending teams like the Buffalo Bills and Eagles could be interested in a 26-year-old linebacker still on his rookie deal. If the Jaguars see Miller as a starter long-term, they should be willing to take offers for Lloyd at this year’s deadline."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE