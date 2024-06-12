Brian Callahan: Titans Signing Calvin Ridley From Jaguars 'Makes It A Little Sweeter'
Perhaps the biggest story in the AFC South in 2024 that doesn't involve Houston Texans C.J. Stroud instead centers on the Jacksonville Jaguars and former wide receiver Calvin Ridley.
Ridley is in the Jaguars' past after leaving in free agency for a new deal with the Tennessee Titans. Since then, the Jaguars have rebuilt their wide receiver room and have more or less moved past the Ridley era.
But it doesn't mean the narrative and history won't be brought up the two times the Titans and Ridley play Jacksonville. As much as the Titans like Ridley, weakening the Jaguars was always a factor to the signing. Titans head coach Brian Callahan has already noted as much.
"You know, I think had Calvin's career trajectory stayed on and then he didn't get the suspension that he had, I think you would have found he probably would have found some of this a little bit sooner than he has maybe. But I believe in everything he's about and he's a he's a pro's pro," Callahan told ESPN's Adam Schefter during an episode of The Adam Schefter podcast.
"And he's got real talent. I mean, he's one of the better route runners I've been around. Really sudden, really fast, really explosive. And on top of it, he's a great personality. So happy he's here and be able to go steal him from a division rival certainly makes it a little sweeter in that regard, but I love having Calvin and I think he's really gonna help us."
Ridley left Jacksonville in March, signing a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans with $50 million in guarantees -- clearly a deal the Jaguars weren't willing to offer.
"I know that D-Hop's here -- and I know that I wanted to play with another receiver on the other side that could help me do what I do best. I know that they had a really good defense and were upcoming and stuff. I was looking into it," Ridley said after he signed with the Titans.
"I really wanted to be with the Jags, but there's a lot of things that wasn't working out for me and then I think the Titans had that other side for me, so I chose the Titans. Obviously, the money was pretty good, so I went with that."
Ridley recorded the second 1,000-yard season in his career in 2023, catching 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made it through the entire season healthy, starting all 17 games after serving a season-long suspension in 2022 and missing most of the 2021 season.
Ultimately, the Jaguars traded a fifth-round and a third-round pick for one season of Ridley. Now, they will march forward with a wide receiver room consisting of Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr., Devin Duvernay, Parker Washington, Tim Jones, and Elijah Cooks.