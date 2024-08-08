Brian Thomas Jr's Development Takes Center Stage at Jaguars' Training Camp
2024 first-round draft pick Brian Thomas Jr is going through the early adjustment process that every NFL veteran is familiar with. While some players adapt to the next level quicker than others, a rookies progression is dependent on a variety of factors.
Talent and work ethic certainly play a role in a players development, but a players willingness to respond to coaching while retaining information is often understated.
If Thomas Jr hopes to make an impact early in his Jaguars career, he will have to earn the trust of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. While Christian Kirk and Evan Engram should receive most of Lawrence’s targets, the rest of the Jaguars receivers still have to prove their ability to produce within the team's system.
The LSU product says that he and Lawrence have had some productive discussions throughout training camp so far.
“We've been getting it down each and every day. Running the routes, then talking through it, watching the film together, seeing how he sees it. Getting actual practice reps helps a lot.” said Thomas Jr.
While a rookies path to progression can be rocky at times, Thomas Jr has a few seasoned veterans in his position group that he can lean on. The rookie says that receivers Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis have been quite helpful to him so far.
As an Arizona Cardinal, Kirk had the opportunity to learn from future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, while Davis played alongside All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs during his time as a Buffalo Bill.
Thomas Jr says that having an established veteran presence within the position group allows him to gain advanced insight as he adjusts to professional schemes.
“They’ve been very influential, explaining certain routes, how the quarterback wants certain routes to be ran, how they see coverages, and how they would run routes through certain coverages. it’s just been very helpful.” said Thomas Jr.
In the NCAA, cornerbacks utilize press-coverage just 29% of the time, while NFL corners press 44% of the time. By familiarizing himself with the physicality and intricacies of an NFL defense, Thomas Jr can put himself in a position to be successful early on.
While taking advice from other receivers can be valuable, Thomas Jr is also interested in learning what his opposition is thinking. He says that veteran cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Ronald Darby have been very resourceful during his first few weeks as a professional.
“They’re great teammates. After each and every rep, I try to go talk and see what they’ve seen, what would they see during a route, just things like that.” said Thomas Jr.