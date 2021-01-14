Buy Or Sell: Should the Jaguars Bring Back Receiver Keelan Cole?

Receiver Keelan Cole is set to become a free agent for the second year in a row. But he's spent his entire four year career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Should the club re-sign their No. 2 receiver? We examine the numbers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for what promises to be one of their most influential offseasons in franchise history. With the No. 1 overall pick and ample draft capital—to build on a club record 12 picks from the 2020 NFL Draft—the Jags have a chance to change the face of the franchise for the future, starting this spring.

Despite the first and second-year players that will inevitably shape the roster in the coming months, there are still valuable options for the Jaguars already on the roster. With free agency set to open in just over two months (March 17) the Jags must begin to build their 2021 roster now with options from those currently in the locker room set to become FA’s this spring.

Wide receiver Keelan Cole joined the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft, out of Kentucky Wesleyan. Despite not being drafted, Cole was able to make the 53-man roster for Week 1 of his rookie season and became a threat as the Jags went to the AFC Championship Game.

Over the course of his four-year career in the league—all with the Jags—Cole has become a starter and pillar of the wide receiving corps. Now he’s set to become a free agent. But should the club work to keep him in Jacksonville?

Buy

Cole entered the league as a UDFA and immediately made an impact, proving one doesn’t need to be from a big school to make ripples in the league. He’s accumulated 2,242 career yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging a 62.1 reception percentage. A full-time starter in 2020, Cole finished with 642 yards and a 66.3 reception percentage as well as a team-high five touchdowns (tied with DJ Chark).

He became a safety blanket at times for quarterback Gardner Minshew II and was a threat both underneath and over the top. Cole worked himself into a solid No. 2 with Chark—and at times even outplayed Chark (although to be fair to both, some of that had to do with questionable quarterback play).

Chark (17, left) and Cole (84, right) have developed into the Jaguars 1-2 receiving punch. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Cole is also a value deal since he can be utilized as a kick and punt returner. The receiving brought back three kickoffs this season for 80 yards (average 26.67) and nine punts for 140 yards (average 15.56) and a touchdown.

Furthermore, Cole wants to be here. In a quote that will always be used whenever possible, the Kentucky native responded with the following gem when asked if he’d be willing to re-sign with the Jaguars.

“I’m down. There’s 32 teams. I’ve been on this one team for three and three fourths of a year and, like I said, it hasn’t been the greatest thing but it’s football and that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to play football. We’re obviously here to get paid. Like I said, you asked about the money, I can’t give you the money. I can’t really hope for it to come honestly. I just have to do my part and let everything play its role.

“When it comes to being in Jacksonville, I’m not really a party guy or anything and apparently Jacksonville doesn’t have that, so I feel really good here. I like the warm weather, hate the cold, shoutout to Green Bay. I like the warm weather. I like being here, I like being a Jaguar. I’d rather be a Jaguar than a Falcon or a bird or some s*** like that.”

Sell

Cole is also an interesting case study. According to stats provided by Pro Football Focus, Cole was noticeably more consistent, with fewer drops and more yardage when Gardner Minshew II was at quarterback. Some of that has to do with chemistry and a connection the two had developed. And Cole was still a big part of the game plan with rookie Jake Luton and veteran Mike Glennon pulling the trigger. Yet, again, he was a more viable threat with Minshew on the other end.

So much so, we have to ask, is Cole going to be a transcendent receiver, someone like DJ Chark the team can depend on no matter who is under center?

The fact that Cole’s best statistical season was his rookie campaign with Blake Bortles would seem to indicate yes, he can still be productive with presumptive Jaguar starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence—and for that matter everyone should see their game elevate with Lawrence.

But this league relies on recency bias and the differential in Cole’s game from one quarterback to another in 2020 will stand out when evaluating his tape. It shouldn’t be a huge deterrent, but however small, does exist.

The Numbers

After his original three years UDFA deal was up, Cole was brought back to the Jaguars on a one-year, $3,259,000 tender. Now the soon to be 28-year old is in a position to name his number, though in a deep receiver group in free agency.

Cole has put together a fairly impressive stat line and tape reel the past four years. This year alone he upped his value showing his danger as a punt and kick returner. As such he’ll be an intriguing prospect on the free agency market and the chances of a team swooping in to grab him are high. Therefore if the Jaguars do want to keep No. 2 receiver, intentions should be stated soon.

Cole flashed as a returner this season, especially with this punt return touchdown versus Green Bay. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

There are top tier, game-changing receivers in this upcoming draft, but the depth of talent is lacking. In other words, once the Jaguars draft Lawrence and fill their biggest positions of need, most of those “have to take them if they’re there” receivers will be gone. If you’re not getting a franchise-type player at receiver, then there’s no real reason to let go of someone who has more than earned their spot on the roster and proven capable of being a key piece in the offense; someone like Keelan Cole.