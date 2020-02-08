Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Talks Impact on Jim Rome Show: ‘We Are Meant to Help Other People’

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell has long been known for his leadership in the locker room and play on the field, but it has been his impact off of the field that has drawn even more eyes recently to what he represents.

Campbell, who signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2017 after spending nine years with the Arizona Cardinals, has been a key figure in the Jacksonville community through the ways he gives back. On an appearance on the Jim Rome Show on Friday, Campbell explained why it is so important to him to make an impact in the lives of others.

"I don't care if, you know, if I became a Hall of Fame football player but I never did anything off the field, then my career wasn't good enough," Campbell explained. "I mean, this platform the NFL gives you it (would) had been in vain."

Campbell won the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Award last weekend thanks to his philanthropic efforts off the field. He serves local communities through the CRC Foundation he established in 2009, and has donated to charities via his Calais Campbell’s Season of Giving program, which donated $100k in 2019.

"That's something, I was raised to be involved in the community and help my neighbor," Campbell said on the Jim Rome Show. "I mean, we as are human beings are naturally, you know, we are meant to be with other people. We are meant to help other people, and it takes a village. So being given the responsibility of being in the NFL, you are a natural role model, and I take that with great pride."

Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 2019. He was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl and the fifth of his career, making him a Pro Bowler in each of his seasons in Jacksonville.

Through the way Campbell carries himself on and off the field, he has solidified himself as not only one of the NFL's most consistent defensive lineman throughout his career but one of the most respected athletes in the league. He was given a platform to make a difference