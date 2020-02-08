JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars DL Calais Campbell Talks Impact on Jim Rome Show: ‘We Are Meant to Help Other People’

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell has long been known for his leadership in the locker room and play on the field, but it has been his impact off of the field that has drawn even more eyes recently to what he represents. 

Campbell, who signed with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2017 after spending nine years with the Arizona Cardinals, has been a key figure in the Jacksonville community through the ways he gives back. On an appearance on the Jim Rome Show on Friday, Campbell explained why it is so important to him to make an impact in the lives of others.

"I don't care if, you know, if I became a Hall of Fame football player but I never did anything off the field, then my career wasn't good enough," Campbell explained. "I mean, this platform the NFL gives you it (would) had been in vain."

Campbell won the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Award last weekend thanks to his philanthropic efforts off the field. He serves local communities through the CRC Foundation he established in 2009, and has donated to charities via his Calais Campbell’s Season of Giving program, which donated $100k in 2019.

"That's something, I was raised to be involved in the community and help my neighbor," Campbell said on the Jim Rome Show. "I mean, we as are human beings are naturally, you know, we are meant to be with other people. We are meant to help other people, and it takes a village. So being given the responsibility of being in the NFL, you are a natural role model, and I take that with great pride."

Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles in 2019. He was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl and the fifth of his career, making him a Pro Bowler in each of his seasons in Jacksonville. 

Through the way Campbell carries himself on and off the field, he has solidified himself as not only one of the NFL's most consistent defensive lineman throughout his career but one of the most respected athletes in the league. He was given a platform to make a difference

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Jay Gruden’s Utilization of TEs in the Past Could Mean for the Jaguars

Could Jay Gruden's past utilization of tight ends indicate an uptick at the position in Jacksonville?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Which 3 Positions Should the Jaguars Avoid in the First Round?

Why should the Jaguars avoid these specific positions with each of their first-round picks?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

What Are the Jaguars Options With DE Yannick Ngakoue’s This Offseason?

Which roads could the Jacksonville Jaguars take with Yannick Ngakoue once March is here?

John Shipley

NFL Scouting Combine Invites Released With No Surprises for Potential Top Jaguars Picks

Each player the Jaguars could potentially draft at ninth and 20th is projected to be at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month.

John Shipley

2020 NFL Draft: Examining the First Round Trade History of the Jaguars and What It Could Mean Now

What kind of trades have the Jaguars made in the first round since 1995?

John Shipley

5 Free Agent Defensive Tackles the Jaguars Could Bolster the Defense With

Which free agent defensive tackles could the Jaguars sign to fix their run defense?

John Shipley

Shad Khan Explains Retaining Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell: ‘The Results Are Going to Speak for Themselves a Year From Now’

Why did Shad Khan keep Doug Marrone and Dave Caldwell after firing Tom Coughlin? He explained this week.

John Shipley

Could the Jaguars Taking Another Home Game to London Impact the Perception of Players?

How could the Jaguars opting to play two games in London in 2020 impact Jacksonville's free agency?

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

The JaguarReport Podcast, EP. 8: Discussing the London News, Hall of Fame, And More

The latest episode of The JaguarReport Podcast discusses the busy few days the Jacksonville Jaguars have had. From the Hall of Fame, to London, and more.

John Shipley

How Much of the 49ers Team That Played in Super Bowl LIV Was Constructed by Trent Baalke?

How much of a hand did the newest member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' front office have in the 49ers most recent Super Bowl team?

John Shipley